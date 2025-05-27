Nikki Glaser's Glaring Plastic Surgery Slip-Up At 2025 AMAs Is So Distracting
From roaster to toaster, Nikki Glaser was on hand at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26 to present the award for new artist of the year. A year earlier, she was part of a Netflix special roasting football player Tom Brady, an act that earned the comedian a whole lot of attention. In fact, it was still a subject of discussion on the red carpet at the music show. But it was her look that got the most attention — particularly her face.
When ET interviewed the "Lovers and Liars" host as she strolled by in a tight corset dress, they skipped the tragic details of her life and talked about the roast, with Glaser showing an expressive side of her we rarely see. It wasn't so much what she said, but the look on her face when she said it — wrinkles and all.
Glaser has been open about tweaking her appearance with Botox and lip fillers, and has undergone a plastic surgery transformation. "I would like people to perceive me as hot," she declared to The Daily Beast. "I like to be perceived as other things, but hot is important!" So it came as a bit of a surprise that she attended a big event without getting the full treatment in advance.
Botox, where have you gone?
Dressed to the nines for both the red carpet and her stage appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards, Nikki Glaser presented a put-together vibe with her hair beach-waved, her cleavage plumped, and her brows perfectly plucked. What was shocking was the evidence of her plastic-surgery gaffe, which was quite obvious when she pushed those manicured brows upward. While she's not going to be included in the most extreme celeb plastic surgery before and afters, it was obvious she didn't have her usual Botox done before she hit Las Vegas for the AMAs.
During interviews on the red carpet, and while she was on stage presenting an award, the comedian was her usual funny self, telling jokes and poking fun of herself and others. Glaser also matched her expressions to her zingers, and in the process, revealed a forehead full of wrinkles. While perfectly normal for anyone else, the lines were a telltale sign thaat the Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe nominee either skipped her appointment or needs a better beauty doctor.
Glaser's speech at the AMAs included advice for the new artist nominees she was presenting. Ironically, it had to do with maintaining a youthful appearance, sans wrinkles. "Do. Not. Age," she warned. "The industry hates that."