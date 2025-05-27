Nikki Glaser's Glaring Plastic Surgery Slip-Up At 2025 AMAs Is So Distracting

From roaster to toaster, Nikki Glaser was on hand at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26 to present the award for new artist of the year. A year earlier, she was part of a Netflix special roasting football player Tom Brady, an act that earned the comedian a whole lot of attention. In fact, it was still a subject of discussion on the red carpet at the music show. But it was her look that got the most attention — particularly her face.

When ET interviewed the "Lovers and Liars" host as she strolled by in a tight corset dress, they skipped the tragic details of her life and talked about the roast, with Glaser showing an expressive side of her we rarely see. It wasn't so much what she said, but the look on her face when she said it — wrinkles and all.

Glaser has been open about tweaking her appearance with Botox and lip fillers, and has undergone a plastic surgery transformation. "I would like people to perceive me as hot," she declared to The Daily Beast. "I like to be perceived as other things, but hot is important!" So it came as a bit of a surprise that she attended a big event without getting the full treatment in advance.

