First Lady Wedding Dresses That Look Like Thrift Shop Finds Today
First ladies may share a fairly similar, classic look during their time in the White House, but once upon a time, they were brides, and the dresses they picked for their big days put their personal styles on full display. And luckily for anyone inspired by FLOTUSes past and present, you may even be able to find something similar in a thrift shop today.
We'll start with Melania Trump, who wore two dresses on her and Donald's notoriously expensive wedding day. Of course, we wouldn't dare suggest her Dior wedding gown could be found in a thrift shop now (though there was a rumor it was available on eBay). However, her second lewk for the evening just might be. We're talking about the low-cut, tight-fitting Vera Wang gown with a slit in the front, which may well have been inspo for prom dresses in the years that followed. A stunning look, no doubt — though a little confusing, considering Melania tends to favor more classic lines, and this was giving more boho-beachy vibes. Either way, this is one dress we'd love to find in a consignment store.
Michelle Obama's look was classic bridal (and we're here for it)
Another first lady wedding dress we'd have no problem picking up at a thrift store? Michelle Obama's off-shoulder number. The lawyer looked statuesque on her wedding day, and though the off-shoulder look is certainly a little dated, we'd argue that was in the best way. To borrow from "Sex and the City" character Anthony Marantino, the entire look had us going, "Now, there's a bride."
Michelle has undergone quite the style transformation over the years, but we've got to say her wedding lewk remains a standout.
Laura Bush's wedding dress was simple yet chic
Where Michelle Obama's wedding gown screamed "bride," her predecessor's was incredibly pared-back. In fact, in addition to being beige and two-toned rather than wedding white, Business Insider has even reported that the coordinated top and skirt were also ready-to-wear garments.
Because of how classic the look was, we wouldn't be surprised to see a similar lewk pop up in a thrift store today. Granted, it wouldn't even be a stretch to find a brand-new iteration of the same thing. After all, in one of her least inappropriate outfits, Ivanka Trump wore something similar for the Global Women's Forum Dubai in 2020.
Hillary Clinton's dress was from Dillard's
No, you're not looking at Kitty Forman (or a throwback pic of Debra Jo Rupp on her wedding day — the "That 70s Show" actor is not married IRL). That's Hillary Clinton in all her '70s bride glory.
Hillary shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that her dress wasn't just off-the-rack, but also a quick buy from Dillard's, and the only one she tried on (the Clintons wanted to kickstart their marriage ASAP — no "Say Yes to the Dress" marathons, here!). Take a look at your local thrift store and you'll probably find something similar today.
Barbara Bush's dress was immortalized in her husband's library
Shifting from not-really-wedding gowns to the real deal, next up we have Barbara Bush, who wore a more traditional satin wedding gown and veil.
Though she certainly looked stunning on her big day, Barbara's dress was a lot more dated than her daughter-in-law's several years later, largely because of the fabric. Not that that's put any damper on the dress's significance. After all, it's not exactly untold that Barbara's gown (or at least a replica of it) is on permanent display at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in Texas.
Nancy Reagan eschewed a white dress for her wedding
Back to the less-traditional wedding dresses donned by former first ladies, Nancy Reagan opted not to wear a wedding dress at all. Instead, she rocked a chic two-tone skirt suit (Laura Bush, wya?). Perhaps she made the choice because she wasn't Ronald Reagan's first wife — though it's also possible the actor wanted to make a statement.
While we don't see many brides going for something similar today, we certainly wouldn't be surprised to see Melania Trump wear something similar for an event (though it probably wouldn't be thrifted). As with Barbara Bush's, this wedding lewk is in Nancy's husband's presidential library.
Betty Ford wore blue
Talk about prioritizing her "Something blue" — Betty Ford wore a blue satin dress with blazer-style lapels for her wedding to Gerald Ford. Even with the surprising shade, we love it! What's more, in addition to possibly finding something similar in a thrift store, as with Laura Bush's wedding outfit, this is a one-line style brides would have no problem finding in a more mainstream store today.
Considering first lady fashion typically includes a steady rotation of timeless classics, it's pretty fascinating to see just how rebellious some of the past FLOTUSes were on their wedding days. Perhaps because of that rebelliousness, they've kept us talking even years later — and yes, we're already planning our next thrift shop excursion.