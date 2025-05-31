First Lady Wedding Dresses That Look Like Thrift Shop Finds Today

First ladies may share a fairly similar, classic look during their time in the White House, but once upon a time, they were brides, and the dresses they picked for their big days put their personal styles on full display. And luckily for anyone inspired by FLOTUSes past and present, you may even be able to find something similar in a thrift shop today.

We'll start with Melania Trump, who wore two dresses on her and Donald's notoriously expensive wedding day. Of course, we wouldn't dare suggest her Dior wedding gown could be found in a thrift shop now (though there was a rumor it was available on eBay). However, her second lewk for the evening just might be. We're talking about the low-cut, tight-fitting Vera Wang gown with a slit in the front, which may well have been inspo for prom dresses in the years that followed. A stunning look, no doubt — though a little confusing, considering Melania tends to favor more classic lines, and this was giving more boho-beachy vibes. Either way, this is one dress we'd love to find in a consignment store.

