Is Fox News' Erin Maguire Married? Meet Her Husband Conor Maguire

Erin Maguire has joined the growing list of Fox News anchors in committed relationships. She announced on Instagram in February 2025 that she had tied the knot with her boyfriend, Conor Maguire, after several years of dating. She posted photos from their "snowy New England wedding," held at First Parish Church in Massachusetts, surrounded by their closest friends and family. "Married my favorite guy yesterday and got a new name," the gushing bride wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Say hello to Mr. and Mrs. Maguire."

Conor is a principal and managing director at the polling firm WPA Intelligence based in Washington. Prior to that, he was a director at the Republican National Committee — a role he'd held for two years until 2017. Since 2007, he's been actively involved in politics, starting as an intern at the RNC before making his way up the ranks, serving as a campaign strategist for politicians like former United States senator Scott Brown and U.S. Agency for International Development administrator John Barsa. His LinkedIn profile states Conor is an alumnus of Pennsylvania's Villanova University. Outside of his work, Conor keeps his personal life private.

Erin first confirmed her relationship with Conor with a cozy Christmas photo in 2023. By June the following year, the two were officially engaged to be married, with the Fox News anchor, who is barely recognizable makeup-free, confirming their engagement news on Instagram, gushing, "We're getting married!! Cheers to a life of adventures together!" Her post included photos and clips of their favorite memories together over the past year. She also revealed their wedding date in a later Instagram post, showing a better look at her engagement ring. "How does February 2025 sound to make this thing official?" asked Erin.