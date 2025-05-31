Is Fox News' Erin Maguire Married? Meet Her Husband Conor Maguire
Erin Maguire has joined the growing list of Fox News anchors in committed relationships. She announced on Instagram in February 2025 that she had tied the knot with her boyfriend, Conor Maguire, after several years of dating. She posted photos from their "snowy New England wedding," held at First Parish Church in Massachusetts, surrounded by their closest friends and family. "Married my favorite guy yesterday and got a new name," the gushing bride wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Say hello to Mr. and Mrs. Maguire."
Conor is a principal and managing director at the polling firm WPA Intelligence based in Washington. Prior to that, he was a director at the Republican National Committee — a role he'd held for two years until 2017. Since 2007, he's been actively involved in politics, starting as an intern at the RNC before making his way up the ranks, serving as a campaign strategist for politicians like former United States senator Scott Brown and U.S. Agency for International Development administrator John Barsa. His LinkedIn profile states Conor is an alumnus of Pennsylvania's Villanova University. Outside of his work, Conor keeps his personal life private.
Erin first confirmed her relationship with Conor with a cozy Christmas photo in 2023. By June the following year, the two were officially engaged to be married, with the Fox News anchor, who is barely recognizable makeup-free, confirming their engagement news on Instagram, gushing, "We're getting married!! Cheers to a life of adventures together!" Her post included photos and clips of their favorite memories together over the past year. She also revealed their wedding date in a later Instagram post, showing a better look at her engagement ring. "How does February 2025 sound to make this thing official?" asked Erin.
Erin and Conor Maguire have built their own family
Even before they got engaged, Erin Maguire and Conor Maguire were clearly serious about each other. Not long after making their relationship public, the two announced they had adopted a Saint Bernard and poodle mix named Ralph. "Say hello to Ralph! Ralph, named after Buffalo Bills former owner Ralph Wilson (or if you ask Conor, the '90s flick King Ralph) joined our team in ATL today and we couldn't be more excited for our new pup!" said Erin. Since then, they have expanded their family, welcoming a Mountain Cur-Labrador mix shortly after their wedding. Noting it had been her wish to adopt Buttercup Penelope, the Fox News anchor, who has a shady side, credited Conor and said, "God bless [him] for absolutely all of this."
That was hardly the first or only time Erin had gushed about her partner. In September 2024, she posted a loving message for Conor on Instagram as he turned another year older. She started by sharing the qualities that make Conor so special: "He has the biggest heart, the life of every party, and he's as kind as he is brilliant," she enthused. Addressing her now-husband, Erin said, "Words are never enough for how much I love you and how thankful I am I get to celebrate everyday of life with you... Happy Birthday, C."