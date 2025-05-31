Telltale Signs Of Goldie Hawn's Rumored Plastic Surgery, Per Our Expert
Having spent decades in the spotlight, Goldie Hawn has transformed before our eyes. But Hawn's face transformation has also sparked plastic surgery rumors over the years. Despite the rampant speculation, the "Private Benjamin" star has long avoided discussing going under the knife. However, Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, board certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, exclusively analyzed her changing looks for Nicki Swift and concluded she most likely had several cosmetic procedures. "It is my opinion that Goldie Hawn has had the help of a plastic surgeon," he said.
Even though she avoids the subject, Hawn previously defended people's right to seek professional help if the interventions will make them feel happier. "It's very, very personal. You just have to do what makes you feel good," she said (via Business Standard) in 2013, when she was in her late 60s. Hawn has been dodging questions about cosmetic work for decades, making the case that it's a private matter. "Why would somebody want to talk about plastic surgery? I don't think it's anybody's business," she told People in 1992 (via Michelle Kearney).
Instead, she suggested that the key to looking one's best was a lot simpler — and cheaper. "A rested face is a beautiful face," she said. While Hawn has suffered some health setbacks, she has generally been pretty healthy. But her self-care practices are unlikely to be the sole reason for her looks. The signs that she had plastic surgery are clear, as our expert points out.
Goldie Hawn likely had face and neck lift, among other procedures
Comparing photos from the past with current ones (including the ones seen above), Dr. Brian Reagan determined that Goldie Hawn's neck and eyes give the clearest signs that she has gone under the knife. However, he noted it's important to take into account the effects of time as well. "The changes in her appearance are likely due to cosmetic procedures. While aging plays a role, her features — such as a relatively acute neck and well-defined upper eyelids — suggest surgical intervention," he explained.
The changes seen in her face suggest she has undergone a few different procedures. "She appears to have undergone a lower face and neck lift, upper eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), and possibly had fillers or fat transfer in her cheeks," he concluded. The evidence for the lower face and neck lift is pretty glaring. "[She has] a relatively acute neck for someone her age," Reagan said. The crease in Hawn's upper eyelids also seems a bit too defined for a woman who turned 79 in November 2024.
Octogenarians also tend to have hollower cheeks, indicating that Hawn had filler or fat placement. Even though she prefers to keep plastic surgery out of interviews, she did once admit to having one procedure done. "Okay, I'll tell you what I have had done. I had under my eyes done. And that was it," she told The Guardian in 2000, sharing that she had the eye-lift in 1983 when she was in her late 30s.