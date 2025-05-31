Telltale Signs Of Goldie Hawn's Rumored Plastic Surgery, Per Our Expert

Having spent decades in the spotlight, Goldie Hawn has transformed before our eyes. But Hawn's face transformation has also sparked plastic surgery rumors over the years. Despite the rampant speculation, the "Private Benjamin" star has long avoided discussing going under the knife. However, Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, board certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, exclusively analyzed her changing looks for Nicki Swift and concluded she most likely had several cosmetic procedures. "It is my opinion that Goldie Hawn has had the help of a plastic surgeon," he said.

Even though she avoids the subject, Hawn previously defended people's right to seek professional help if the interventions will make them feel happier. "It's very, very personal. You just have to do what makes you feel good," she said (via Business Standard) in 2013, when she was in her late 60s. Hawn has been dodging questions about cosmetic work for decades, making the case that it's a private matter. "Why would somebody want to talk about plastic surgery? I don't think it's anybody's business," she told People in 1992 (via Michelle Kearney).

Instead, she suggested that the key to looking one's best was a lot simpler — and cheaper. "A rested face is a beautiful face," she said. While Hawn has suffered some health setbacks, she has generally been pretty healthy. But her self-care practices are unlikely to be the sole reason for her looks. The signs that she had plastic surgery are clear, as our expert points out.

