Goldie Hawn's Face Transformation Amid Rampant Plastic Surgery Rumors

Goldie Hawn's shocking new look at the 2025 Oscars has everyone on the Internet asking the same question: "What happened to her face?!" The actor found herself smack dab in the middle of plastic surgery allegations after stepping onto the red carpet alongside her longtime beau, Kurt Russell. Despite serving in her Dolce & Gabbana dress — complete with stunning jewelry and blown-out waves — fans couldn't help but notice something strange. "Good grief what has she done to her face?????" asked one fan on Instagram. Others attributed the drastic change to years of cosmetic work. "Goldie... too many injections," another user added.

Advertisement

Frazer Harrison & David Livingston/Getty & undefined

To understand the public's concern over Hawn's Oscars 2025 appearance, just take a look at the above-left photo, taken when she attended a National Comedy Center event in 2022. At that time, she looked significantly younger, with none of the harsh lines or puffiness that were present in her recent red carpet photos — as though she had aged overnight. And while aging could explain the drastic changes, a plastic surgeon has hinted at the possibility of cosmetic enhancements. After stepping out with a brand new look in 2024, Dr. Yoel Shahar said Hawn seemingly underwent a complete makeover using plastic surgery in a chat with Life & Style.

"It seems clear to me that Goldie Hawn has refreshed her face by having a facelift and neck lift that smoothed her jowls," observed Dr. Shahar. Another beauty expert, Dr. Charles Runels, suggested that Hawn may have undergone non-surgical treatments like Botox and facial fillers. "She's also had excess skin removed above and below her eyes, and a skin peel on her face that makes her look so much younger," Shahar also remarked.

Advertisement