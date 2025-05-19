Goldie Hawn's Face Transformation Amid Rampant Plastic Surgery Rumors
Goldie Hawn's shocking new look at the 2025 Oscars has everyone on the Internet asking the same question: "What happened to her face?!" The actor found herself smack dab in the middle of plastic surgery allegations after stepping onto the red carpet alongside her longtime beau, Kurt Russell. Despite serving in her Dolce & Gabbana dress — complete with stunning jewelry and blown-out waves — fans couldn't help but notice something strange. "Good grief what has she done to her face?????" asked one fan on Instagram. Others attributed the drastic change to years of cosmetic work. "Goldie... too many injections," another user added.
To understand the public's concern over Hawn's Oscars 2025 appearance, just take a look at the above-left photo, taken when she attended a National Comedy Center event in 2022. At that time, she looked significantly younger, with none of the harsh lines or puffiness that were present in her recent red carpet photos — as though she had aged overnight. And while aging could explain the drastic changes, a plastic surgeon has hinted at the possibility of cosmetic enhancements. After stepping out with a brand new look in 2024, Dr. Yoel Shahar said Hawn seemingly underwent a complete makeover using plastic surgery in a chat with Life & Style.
"It seems clear to me that Goldie Hawn has refreshed her face by having a facelift and neck lift that smoothed her jowls," observed Dr. Shahar. Another beauty expert, Dr. Charles Runels, suggested that Hawn may have undergone non-surgical treatments like Botox and facial fillers. "She's also had excess skin removed above and below her eyes, and a skin peel on her face that makes her look so much younger," Shahar also remarked.
Goldie Hawn shared her thoughts on plastic surgery
While Goldie Hawn has never admitted to having plastic surgery, speculation about her appearance has followed her for years. Speaking with reporters at her 2017 "Love In For Kids" event, the star and mother-of-three said there's no actual "secret" behind her beauty. Instead, she credits her healthy lifestyle as the reason she's aging gracefully, telling People, "I try to drink my juices. I try to work out every day a little bit." She enjoys going on hikes, biking, and meditating to keep her mind sharp and her body active. Now nearing her 80s, Hawn believes that looking good starts from within. "A rested face is a beautiful face," she once said, according to Business Standard. She also revealed her stance on plastic surgery.
The "Private Benjamin" actor said there's no shame in having a few tweaks if it helps you feel more confident in your own skin. "You just have to do what makes you feel good," she reportedly stated. During a sit-down chat with her daughter Kate Hudson for the Ageless Radiance Club, the Hollywood A-lister also emphasized the importance of simple daily habits like drinking enough water and having a positive attitude. "I put on a little sun guard in the morning when I remember and the rest of it is just making sure that you're hydrated and that you eat a lot of oil based foods or oils and smile a lot," Hawn explained, before adding, "I think sleep is also important!"