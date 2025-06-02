Tragic Details Of Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas

When Fox News' Julie Banderas opens up about her personal life, she's generally sharing the happier moments (like family trips, her kids' dance competitions, and their day-to-day antics). However, every once in a while, she's shared some of the sadder things that have happened in her life, too — and unfortunately, there have been a few.

We'll start with the death of her father. Banderas — whose real last name is Bidwell — opened up about her father's passing on New Year's Day 2011, revealing that he'd died just over a month prior. "I lost my dad to Parkinson's a week before Thanksgiving in 2010," she shared (via BigAppleChannel1). The Fox star's voice broke as she continued, "Today would have been his 81st birthday." Banderas was audibly emotional again as she ended her tribute with words from both her and her siblings: "Hope you're watching from a better place. We love you."

Over the years, Banderas has shared a few glimpses of her dad via social media, and she's spoken about missing him. In honor of Veterans Day in 2018, she posted a black-and-white pic of him during his days in the Navy to her X account. "My dad, Howard Dexter Bidwell. I will never forget you or your service to our country," she wrote. A few years on, in January 2021, she shared a sweet photo dump on Instagram to commemorate what would have been his 91st birthday. "I love and miss you Daddy, every day," she captioned the post.

