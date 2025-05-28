Karoline Leavitt Shows First Sign The Brutal Husband Jokes Are Getting To Her

At this point, you can't talk about Karoline Leavitt without also talking about her husband, Nicholas Riccio — and the internet's obsession with their eyebrow-raising age gap. While Leavitt has repeatedly brushed off the chatter, insisting their decades-apart birthdays aren't a big deal, her harshest critics haven't let it slide. Riccio has become the butt of some truly savage nicknames, and it looks like the heat might finally be getting to the White House press secretary. Why? Because Riccio has practically vanished from her socials.

It wasn't too long ago when Leavitt was proudly putting her husband front and center on her Instagram. She posted their engagement with a sparkling ring close-up, shared a buttload of wedding photos, and brought him to public events like the White House Easter Egg Roll, where the age gap was on full display. But now, the posts have pretty much dried up. Instead of proudly posting him, she's started to treat him more like a background character, as if she's soft-launching him rather than acting like the proud wife she used to be. In fact, the last time she shared his face on her feed was at the beginning of May, when she posted a poolside pic that sent her haters into a frenzy. Since then, he's only made cameo appearances on her Instagram Stories, usually with his face hidden or turned away. It's pretty clear that she's since realized that anytime she posts his face, it's open season in the comments section.

To be fair, Leavitt has said Riccio isn't into social media. And maybe this is her finally respecting that. But whether this is her going into damage-control mode or simply honoring his boundaries, one thing's for sure — the days of Riccio being front and center on her grid appear to be over.