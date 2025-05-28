Joe & Jill Biden's Daughter Ashley Exposes Her Killer Body In Bikini Photo
Joe Biden's tragic health diagnosis isn't stopping his worst haters from coming after his wife, Jill — or his daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, from living her best, lavish life. Just weeks after the former president was diagnosed with stage-4 prostate cancer, the social worker and activist headed to the beach to catch some rays and enjoy some much-needed downtime. She took to her Instagram Story on May 27 to post a snap of herself basking in the sun with her girlfriends. In a rare moment, Ashley showed off her killer abs in a revealing two-piece while sitting comfortably on a folding chair. It's unknown exactly when and where the beach photo was taken.
According to his office, Joe was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer on May 16 "after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," per NBC News. The cancer has spread to the bones, but doctors say it's hormone-sensitive, making it easier to manage. Moreover, it was said that Joe and his family were working closely with his doctors to determine the best course of action. Amid this somber news, Ashley offered words of love and encouragement to her president father on Instagram.
"There is no safer place than in my father's arms. The strongest fighter I know. The best fighter there ever was," she captioned a photo of her and Joe locked in an embrace (via Mirror US). "I will be by his side through it all. Like he has been in mine every single day of my life," Ashley added.
Ashley continues to show up for Joe amid his cancer battle
Amid his prostate cancer battle, former U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly appeared with his wife, Jill Biden, and family. On May 26, exactly a week after his diagnosis, Joe attended the high school graduation of his grandson, Robert Hunter Biden II, at the exclusive Salisbury School in Connecticut. Both Jill and Ashley Biden shared photos of the occasion on Instagram, showing Joe seemingly in good spirits and all smiles during the ceremony. "Proud Nana and Pop!" wrote the former first lady (via People). "Congratulations Hunter — we are so proud of you." Hunter is the son of Ashley's brother and Joe's firstborn son, Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015 after battling brain cancer.
Weeks before his cancer reveal, Ashley also shared photos with her president father on Instagram. In early May, she uploaded a carousel of pics showing some of her favorite highlights from April. One showed the Bidens gathered on the front porch steps, including Joe, Jill, and several of their grandchildren. Another featured a sweet moment between the father and daughter, with Joe planting a kiss on Ashley's forehead. There was also a shot of Ashley, fresh from a barre class, flexing her chiseled arms as she stood next to her niece, Finnegan Biden. "A few of my favorite moments and memories from April. April showers bring May's wildflowers," the former first daughter captioned her photo dump.