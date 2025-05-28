Joe & Jill Biden's Daughter Ashley Exposes Her Killer Body In Bikini Photo

Joe Biden's tragic health diagnosis isn't stopping his worst haters from coming after his wife, Jill — or his daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, from living her best, lavish life. Just weeks after the former president was diagnosed with stage-4 prostate cancer, the social worker and activist headed to the beach to catch some rays and enjoy some much-needed downtime. She took to her Instagram Story on May 27 to post a snap of herself basking in the sun with her girlfriends. In a rare moment, Ashley showed off her killer abs in a revealing two-piece while sitting comfortably on a folding chair. It's unknown exactly when and where the beach photo was taken.

According to his office, Joe was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer on May 16 "after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," per NBC News. The cancer has spread to the bones, but doctors say it's hormone-sensitive, making it easier to manage. Moreover, it was said that Joe and his family were working closely with his doctors to determine the best course of action. Amid this somber news, Ashley offered words of love and encouragement to her president father on Instagram.

"There is no safer place than in my father's arms. The strongest fighter I know. The best fighter there ever was," she captioned a photo of her and Joe locked in an embrace (via Mirror US). "I will be by his side through it all. Like he has been in mine every single day of my life," Ashley added.

