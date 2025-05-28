Meghan Markle's Rare Glimpse Of Princess Lilibet's Face Has Everyone Talking
In general, it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pretty hesitant about sharing pictures of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. When posting on social media, Meghan Markle is happy to share a snapshot of her kids' matching red hair, for instance, but the Duchess of Sussex tends to keep the young royals' faces away from the camera. On the rare occasion that we do catch a glimpse of Archie or Lilibet, though, it understandably gets people talking. And Meghan's latest post featuring her second-born certainly had the internet buzzing.
In a video posted by the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, she and Lilibet sported adorable matching beekeeper outfits as they walked over to a hive body for some fresh honeycomb. The video offers not one but two blink-and-you'll-miss them glimpses at the little princess's adorable face — first when she turns to look at her mom as they walk over together, and again when the duchess demonstrates the extraction process (while her daughter watches from a safe distance, of course). "Harvesting honey with my little honey," the former "Suits" star wrote in the post caption.
Instagram comments are turned off at the moment, but royal watchers are making their feelings known on platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, with many gushing over the outdoor mother-daughter bonding. "Meghan and Lilibet are two Queen bees," one user wrote. Another exclaimed, "Look at Princess Lili helping mummy with bees and Meghan gently supporting Lili all the way while she learns about nature."
Honey harvesting is just one way Meghan Markle is building a legacy with Princess Lilibet
Evidently, beekeeping has actually become something of an institution at the Sussexes' California homestead. While speaking to the Daily Mail this past February, photographer and beekeeper Branden Aroyan opened up about helping Meghan Markle and her family get started on this particular endeavor. "Meghan has a couple of hives and she loves them. [...] The entire time she's like a giddy teenager," Aroyan disclosed, elaborating, "Harry loves it, and Archie and Lilibet are into it too. It's a whole family affair. They all have their own beekeeper suits. They're just all super-fascinated by it."
Not only that, but the beekeeping is just one of many ways Meghan is working to build a legacy of strong women by instilling certain values in Princess Lilibet. While promoting her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," in which beekeeping notably featured prominently, with People in March, the Duchess of Sussex made it clear that despite projecting a very domestic image with the show, she's no tradwife.
From the royal defector's perspective, it's simply about doing what you can to the best of your ability, without putting yourself in a box. "Being able to have my own little girl [...] I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it's like to be a working mom. This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too," Meghan said.