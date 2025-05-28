Meghan Markle's Rare Glimpse Of Princess Lilibet's Face Has Everyone Talking

Evidently, beekeeping has actually become something of an institution at the Sussexes' California homestead. While speaking to the Daily Mail this past February, photographer and beekeeper Branden Aroyan opened up about helping Meghan Markle and her family get started on this particular endeavor. "Meghan has a couple of hives and she loves them. [...] The entire time she's like a giddy teenager," Aroyan disclosed, elaborating, "Harry loves it, and Archie and Lilibet are into it too. It's a whole family affair. They all have their own beekeeper suits. They're just all super-fascinated by it."

Not only that, but the beekeeping is just one of many ways Meghan is working to build a legacy of strong women by instilling certain values in Princess Lilibet. While promoting her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," in which beekeeping notably featured prominently, with People in March, the Duchess of Sussex made it clear that despite projecting a very domestic image with the show, she's no tradwife.

From the royal defector's perspective, it's simply about doing what you can to the best of your ability, without putting yourself in a box. "Being able to have my own little girl [...] I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it's like to be a working mom. This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too," Meghan said.

