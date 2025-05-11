Signs Prince Harry Doesn't Like Meghan Sharing Pics Of Their Kids

It's no secret why we rarely get a glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — the Sussexes have both made it clear that they'd prefer to protect their kids' privacy. Even so, since Meghan Markle began her return to the spotlight, both children have been photographed on the odd occasion (albeit in a careful, no-faces way). It's pretty evident the Duchess of Sussex is fine with that ... but there's a chance her husband might not love it.

Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, director of Comprehend the Mind, explained that Prince Harry may be more sensitive to their children's visibility than his wife is, simply because while Meghan has spent a number of years in the spotlight, he's the only one to have done so as a child. "When someone spends their childhood in the public eye, they often feel like they never truly had control over their image. As adults, this can make them very protective when it comes to their children, wanting to shield them from similar experiences," said Hafeez. The neuropsychologist added that there is often a desire to "correct" their own experience — and given how much Harry has spoken about wanting to ensure his kids don't experience what he did, we'd say that's on the mark.

Speaking on Hello's "A Right Royal Podcast," The Sun royal editor Matt Wilkinson also mused that Harry may prefer the idea of laying low. "My understanding ... is that Harry would much rather his children were not seen," he said. Wilkinson added that, in a way, it does make sense for Markle to use pictures of the kids to promote her lifestyle brand, but he still feels as though the prince might not love it. "I think Harry probably is not overly happy," he guessed.