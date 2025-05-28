Doug Emhoff's Rough Appearance On Couples Getaway With Kamala Has Us Worried
While there are some tragic and potentially even troubling details about Doug Emhoff, there's absolutely no denying that Emhoff and his wife, Former Vice President Kamala Harris, live incredibly lavish lives. In other words, they can afford nice vacations to get away from it all. Even so, Emhoff's rough appearance during his and Harris' couple's getaway to the land down under does have us a bit worried. "Such a great visit to Australia. Thanks to all for the warm welcome and friendship," Emhoff wrote on Instagram.
But although he appeared to be having a good enough time and was smiling in the photos that he shared, Emhoff wasn't showing any teeth and he certainly wasn't smiling as wide as Harris either. The lawyer also just looks to be kind of drained overall. Jet lag is very real, so that may be all it is. But at the end of the day, hopefully Emhoff is taking care of himself.
Why Doug Emhoff may be having a rough go of it
Even if he may still be carrying some stress with him while holidaying in Australia, it's not hard to see why Doug Emhoff felt the need to get away in the first place. Though he and longtime wife Kamala Harris have likely had ample time to recover from the former VP's shocking loss in the 2024 presidential elections, the hits kept coming, as Emhoff himself recently suffered a tragic career blow at the hands of President Donald Trump. After all, it's worth noting that it was just one month ago that he rescinded Emhoff's presidential appointment as a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.
The lawyer issued a statement regarding the matter on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, writing, "Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve." So perhaps he has more on his mind than just taking it easy.