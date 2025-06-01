Throwback Kamala Harris Pic Confirms She's Always Loved A Pantsuit

Nowadays, it's pretty rare for Kamala Harris to be seen in something other than a pantsuit — but don't think her presidential run is the only reason why. As it turns out, the former VP has long donned her signature lewk. Case in point: in a sweet throwback picture she shared on Instagram, she rocked a white suit and red silky top combo.

First things first, it's worth mentioning that Harris' post wasn't focused on her '80s-tastic outfit. On the contrary, the image was one of her with her sister, Maya Harris, niece Meena Harris, and her late mom, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. As the then-presidential candidate explained in the caption, she was sharing it to speak about her mom's cancer diagnosis. Even so, countless Instagram users commented on Kamala's 'fit. "You were wearing pants suits back in the 80s ... baaaby, you was always ready to be PRESIDENT!" wrote one fan. "Knowing it took a real baddie to rock a pants suit back then," gushed another in reply. Others still playfully applauded the blazer's shoulder pads. "That's how we were dressing back in the 80s," they wrote, heart-eye emoji in tow.

Of course, in more recent years, Kamala has ditched the shoulder pads and parachute suit pants in favor of more contemporary lines. That said, she certainly has continued mixing her pantsuits with silky accents. Who can forget the time she rocked a silk and satin Laquan Smith suit for the 2025 NAACP Awards? As the designer told Vogue, it pretty much encapsulated Kamala's fashion process throughout the years: "Pieces that make a statement while staying true to her identity."