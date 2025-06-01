Throwback Kamala Harris Pic Confirms She's Always Loved A Pantsuit
Nowadays, it's pretty rare for Kamala Harris to be seen in something other than a pantsuit — but don't think her presidential run is the only reason why. As it turns out, the former VP has long donned her signature lewk. Case in point: in a sweet throwback picture she shared on Instagram, she rocked a white suit and red silky top combo.
First things first, it's worth mentioning that Harris' post wasn't focused on her '80s-tastic outfit. On the contrary, the image was one of her with her sister, Maya Harris, niece Meena Harris, and her late mom, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. As the then-presidential candidate explained in the caption, she was sharing it to speak about her mom's cancer diagnosis. Even so, countless Instagram users commented on Kamala's 'fit. "You were wearing pants suits back in the 80s ... baaaby, you was always ready to be PRESIDENT!" wrote one fan. "Knowing it took a real baddie to rock a pants suit back then," gushed another in reply. Others still playfully applauded the blazer's shoulder pads. "That's how we were dressing back in the 80s," they wrote, heart-eye emoji in tow.
Of course, in more recent years, Kamala has ditched the shoulder pads and parachute suit pants in favor of more contemporary lines. That said, she certainly has continued mixing her pantsuits with silky accents. Who can forget the time she rocked a silk and satin Laquan Smith suit for the 2025 NAACP Awards? As the designer told Vogue, it pretty much encapsulated Kamala's fashion process throughout the years: "Pieces that make a statement while staying true to her identity."
Kamala has called out other politicians' poor style choices
Piggybacking off the Instagram user who gushed that Kamala Harris had been dressing for the White House long before she became a candidate, it bears mentioning that other political figures have said the same thing about her. More than that, though, she's also called out those who haven't taken quite the same approach.
Speaking to Vogue in 2024, now-California state senator Scott Wiener shared that he'd headed to vote in the San Francisco general elections on his way to a workout, only to receive a stern word from Kamala. Wiener had been the chair for the Democratic Party in the county at the time of the election, and let's just say the then district attorney wasn't thrilled to see him swing by in such an informal getup. "She's like, 'You need to look the part,' and turns around and walks away," he recounted to the outlet. One perk of the reprimand, Wiener shared, was that he never made the same mistake. As he told the outlet, "Sometimes when I'm making a choice about how to dress — do I go a little more formal or a little more casual? — I hear Kamala's voice in my head saying, 'You need to look the part,' and it helps me decide."
Harris: prosecutor, politician, and provider of sage style advice. Oh, and let's not forget — pantsuit aficionado.