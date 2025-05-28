Royal Watchers Think Kate Middleton Just Made A Sly Move To End Meghan Markle Feud
Catherine, Princess of Wales, embraced the vibrance of spring in a lemon-colored Emilia Wickstead dress at a royal garden party on May 20. It was Kate Middleton's first appearance at Buckingham Palace's seasonal event after a two-year hiatus while she underwent chemotherapy treatment for cancer. What caught the eye of most royal followers was not simply her waist-cinching frock with a wraparound detail, but the notable accessory she paired with it.
Viewers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding might remember Middleton donning the same Philip Treacy hat that she wore during the garden party, which she attended with her husband William, Prince of Wales. According to Women's Wear Daily, Middleton is not one to ditch a wardrobe item after one use; she frequently rotates through her closet. However, the timing of this re-wear is significant. May 19, one day before the royal soirée, marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's seventh wedding anniversary. It's unclear whether it was a coincidence or if Middleton was giving a nod to the couple on the anniversary of their nuptials. If the latter, Markle could take it as a sign of a truce.
Meghan Markle may have taken a dig at Kate Middleton
On the other hand, it sounds like things are still sour between the Sussexes and the royal family. It's no secret that they've been in troubled waters; Prince Harry aired his grievances with his family in a recent interview with the BBC. Now, Meghan Markle isn't being so subtle about her own qualms with the in-laws. On May 19, the former actor took to Instagram to share memorable photos of herself and Harry over the years. "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," she wrote in the caption, but that's not all. Markle also expressed her gratitude to those who were rooting for her family, saying, "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story — we appreciate you."
Considering Markle hasn't spoken to Harry's side of the family since they fled their senior royal positions in 2020, there's reason to speculate that her caption was a pointed message at her familial adversaries, including Kate Middleton. Of course, it's not the first time Markle has twisted the knife in her feud with Middleton, and — as history has played out so far — it won't be the last.