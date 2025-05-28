Royal Watchers Think Kate Middleton Just Made A Sly Move To End Meghan Markle Feud

On the other hand, it sounds like things are still sour between the Sussexes and the royal family. It's no secret that they've been in troubled waters; Prince Harry aired his grievances with his family in a recent interview with the BBC. Now, Meghan Markle isn't being so subtle about her own qualms with the in-laws. On May 19, the former actor took to Instagram to share memorable photos of herself and Harry over the years. "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," she wrote in the caption, but that's not all. Markle also expressed her gratitude to those who were rooting for her family, saying, "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story — we appreciate you."

Considering Markle hasn't spoken to Harry's side of the family since they fled their senior royal positions in 2020, there's reason to speculate that her caption was a pointed message at her familial adversaries, including Kate Middleton. Of course, it's not the first time Markle has twisted the knife in her feud with Middleton, and — as history has played out so far — it won't be the last.