Fox News Does Kash Patel Dirty With Embarrassingly High Chair

Sadly, this is not the first time "Special Report" host Bret Baier has inadvertently (or perhaps advertently?) height-shamed someone. Back in January 2024, Baier put Donald Trump's lies about his height on blast during an interview with the then-presidential hopeful. While Donald was droning on and on about his Republican nemesis Nikki Haley, others couldn't help but notice how much shorter he appeared than the Fox News journalist. "He needs a pair of Desantis elevator boots for the next interview," one X user quipped. As you may recall, Donald appears to have an obsession with not only his height but that of others as well — even accidentally confirming that he was jealous of his son Barron Trump's height. All that to say, we can only imagine the interview probably didn't sit well with Donald.

Meanwhile, another person posed the theory that it was Baier who was actually in the business of fabricating his height, tweeting "Yup — Baier is not that tall. This is very interesting that he would go to these lengths to look taller." For reference, Bret clocks in at just shy of 6 feet at 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Ironically, his wife, Amy Baier, is constantly towering over him in photographs – when she's wearing a pair of heels, anyway. It should also be noted that the couple's two nearly adult sons, Paul and Daniel, are taller than both of them. Perhaps this dynamic has resulted in a complex of sorts for Bret? The world may never know — but some Fox News anchors do have a history of shady behavior.

