Fox News Does Kash Patel Dirty With Embarrassingly High Chair
On May 28, Kash Patel, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, appeared on an episode of Fox News' "Special Report" to discuss a plethora of issues, including the FBI's ongoing efforts to stop the spread of fentanyl in the country, the Epstein files, and the way in which his time as FBI director has given him an all-new point of view. Sadly, the only thing many took from the candid interview was just how dirty Fox News did Patel.
The network seated Patel in an obnoxiously tall interview chair that left his feet noticeably dangling in the air with absolutely no chance of ever reaching the ground. "If Trump's a TACO, Kash is a tostito," one X user joked. "I just wanna see him hopping off of it," another user quipped with the crying face emoji. Meanwhile, a third person tweeted, "He just needs a bib and some Spaghetti-O's." Poor Patel.
Bret Baier has a history of making his interview subjects look short
Sadly, this is not the first time "Special Report" host Bret Baier has inadvertently (or perhaps advertently?) height-shamed someone. Back in January 2024, Baier put Donald Trump's lies about his height on blast during an interview with the then-presidential hopeful. While Donald was droning on and on about his Republican nemesis Nikki Haley, others couldn't help but notice how much shorter he appeared than the Fox News journalist. "He needs a pair of Desantis elevator boots for the next interview," one X user quipped. As you may recall, Donald appears to have an obsession with not only his height but that of others as well — even accidentally confirming that he was jealous of his son Barron Trump's height. All that to say, we can only imagine the interview probably didn't sit well with Donald.
Meanwhile, another person posed the theory that it was Baier who was actually in the business of fabricating his height, tweeting "Yup — Baier is not that tall. This is very interesting that he would go to these lengths to look taller." For reference, Bret clocks in at just shy of 6 feet at 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Ironically, his wife, Amy Baier, is constantly towering over him in photographs – when she's wearing a pair of heels, anyway. It should also be noted that the couple's two nearly adult sons, Paul and Daniel, are taller than both of them. Perhaps this dynamic has resulted in a complex of sorts for Bret? The world may never know — but some Fox News anchors do have a history of shady behavior.