The One Scandal That Soured Rachael Ray's Reputation Forever

Rachael Ray has slapped her name on everything from cookware to cookbooks, but her pet food line, Nutrish, could be the one endorsement she'll stop barking about. A $5 million class action lawsuit claims the brand's "natural" label is anything but, and that it's been serving up synthetic ingredients along with misleading marketing.

When Ray launched Nutrish in 2014, she hyped it as what is essentially doggie fine dining. She even introduced DISH, a "super premium" line of dog food based on her own recipes, made with ingredients like slow-roasted chicken and farm-grown potatoes. "DISH was born as a dog-friendly mimic of the dishes I prepare daily on my show and at home," she told Forbes, adding that her dog Isaboo, who is a picky eater, enjoyed the same food she and her husband did. Ray also insisted she taste-tests every single product herself which, while admirable, was meant to back up her confidence in the brand. "Nutrish can't be the cheapest food in the marketplace, but I believe 10,000 percent that our pet food is by far the best quality in the marketplace," she said.

But four years later, plaintiff Markeith Parks called Ray's bluff, noting that the natural claims are "false, deceptive, and misleading." In the lawsuit, they alleged Nutrish's products are far from natural as they apparently contain a controversial herbicide associated with some health concerns. "The products contain the unnatural chemical glyphosate, a potent biocide and endocrine disruptor, with detrimental health effects that are still becoming known," the suit read. Nutrish, for its part, dug in its heels, insisting it would never toss anything shady into your pup's kibble. However, for a brand that loves to preach trust and transparency, this lawsuit definitely put a dent in Ray's once-pristine image.