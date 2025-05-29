Tim Walz Has Two Brutal Words For Elon Musk Ripping Himself From Trump's Side

Tim Walz has had no problem attacking Donald Trump's ego, and he once again went on the offensive when Elon Musk announced he was leaving his role within the Trump administration. Musk took to X on May 28, saying, "I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," the Tesla CEO wrote. To counter claims that his bromance with Trump was on the rocks, Musk also retweeted a post from another user that included a photo of the president and the tech billionaire sharing a laugh. Meanwhile, Walz wasted little time using Musk's own words against him.

Advertisement

The Minnesota governor retweeted a post from the Associated Press reporting that Musk was stepping down and added his own jab. "[F]inally rooting out waste and abuse," Walz cheekily wrote. People piled on Musk in the replies. "He's going to cry about you bullying him again," one said. Others came to the DOGE honcho's defense. "This is going age about as well as your Tesla stock comments," a user wrote, referring to a previous tiff between Walz and Musk where the politician mocked Tesla's plummeting stock value.

In fact, Walz's tweet was a muted response compared to other barbs he'd thrown at Musk. While appearing on MSNBC in April, Walz took shots at Trump and Musk's relationship. "[Trump is] sharing his presidency in the White House and who knows what else with this guy, who's a loser," Walz said. Musk had some unkind words for Walz as well.

Advertisement