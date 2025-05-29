Tim Walz Has Two Brutal Words For Elon Musk Ripping Himself From Trump's Side
Tim Walz has had no problem attacking Donald Trump's ego, and he once again went on the offensive when Elon Musk announced he was leaving his role within the Trump administration. Musk took to X on May 28, saying, "I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," the Tesla CEO wrote. To counter claims that his bromance with Trump was on the rocks, Musk also retweeted a post from another user that included a photo of the president and the tech billionaire sharing a laugh. Meanwhile, Walz wasted little time using Musk's own words against him.
The Minnesota governor retweeted a post from the Associated Press reporting that Musk was stepping down and added his own jab. "[F]inally rooting out waste and abuse," Walz cheekily wrote. People piled on Musk in the replies. "He's going to cry about you bullying him again," one said. Others came to the DOGE honcho's defense. "This is going age about as well as your Tesla stock comments," a user wrote, referring to a previous tiff between Walz and Musk where the politician mocked Tesla's plummeting stock value.
In fact, Walz's tweet was a muted response compared to other barbs he'd thrown at Musk. While appearing on MSNBC in April, Walz took shots at Trump and Musk's relationship. "[Trump is] sharing his presidency in the White House and who knows what else with this guy, who's a loser," Walz said. Musk had some unkind words for Walz as well.
Elon Musk takes the low road against Tim Walz
Previously, Tim Walz had twisted the knife in his feud with Elon Musk when the billionaire was still working for the Trump administration. The governor mocked the company's turmoil during a town hall, and posted a video of his comments in a tweet on March 18. That led to Musk firing back when he appeared on Fox News later that month. "I mean, have you Tim Walz, who is a huge jerk, running on stage with the Tesla stock price ... What a creep, what a jerk," the tech magnate said. Walz wound up using Musk's words as fodder to take another shot at him. "Elon, I'll make you a deal. I'll stop making fun of your stock when you take your hands off social security," the politician wrote on X on March 30.
That was cordial compared to how heated the two men got on X the month prior. On the heels of Musk appearing on the cover of Time — which featured the billionaire seated at the desk of the Oval Office — Walz had a tweet in the chamber aimed at his rival. "Elon Musk is a terrible president," he posted on February 3. Musk popped up in the replies with an aggressive response. As a dig at Walz's age, Musk tweeted a photo of Carl from the movie "Up" and wrote, "Hi I'm Tim Walz. I'm here to refill the tampon dispenser in the men's room," as a meme.