Gavin Newsom Dethrones Usha Vance's Worst Sneakers Title In Bizarre Kicks

Amid Usha Vance's transformation as second lady, there have been some instances when she's been reluctant to sacrifice comfort for glamour. However, it's one thing to pair flats with a dress or skirt, and quite another to wear gym shoes. Vance had a major shoe fail when she wore bland white sneakers with a white blazer and red skirt. Even though she was holding a football jersey and it covered up most of her outfit, it couldn't obscure the incongruity of the look. In a similarly mismatched vein, California governor Gavin Newsom stepped out to do an interview wearing a pair of Nike Jordans along with a suitcoat, tie, and jeans. "Did he think this was a waist and above interview?" one poster on X, formerly Twitter, wondered. To be sure, Newsom's 'fit definitely has that newscaster vibe. However, it's puzzling that the video zooms in uncomfortably close to the governor's footwear and pans to spotlight both shoes.

The answer to the mystery is that these sneaker close-ups were no accident. Newsom wanted to spotlight his shoes. Even though this clip is still making the rounds in May 2025, it originated from a video the governor shared on his official Instagram in October 2024. "Heading into casual Friday," Newsom remarked. Unfortunately for Newsom, his followers weren't impressed. "tryna win the internet back over with some Jordan's?" one remarked.