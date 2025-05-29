Gavin Newsom Dethrones Usha Vance's Worst Sneakers Title In Bizarre Kicks
Amid Usha Vance's transformation as second lady, there have been some instances when she's been reluctant to sacrifice comfort for glamour. However, it's one thing to pair flats with a dress or skirt, and quite another to wear gym shoes. Vance had a major shoe fail when she wore bland white sneakers with a white blazer and red skirt. Even though she was holding a football jersey and it covered up most of her outfit, it couldn't obscure the incongruity of the look. In a similarly mismatched vein, California governor Gavin Newsom stepped out to do an interview wearing a pair of Nike Jordans along with a suitcoat, tie, and jeans. "Did he think this was a waist and above interview?" one poster on X, formerly Twitter, wondered. To be sure, Newsom's 'fit definitely has that newscaster vibe. However, it's puzzling that the video zooms in uncomfortably close to the governor's footwear and pans to spotlight both shoes.
The answer to the mystery is that these sneaker close-ups were no accident. Newsom wanted to spotlight his shoes. Even though this clip is still making the rounds in May 2025, it originated from a video the governor shared on his official Instagram in October 2024. "Heading into casual Friday," Newsom remarked. Unfortunately for Newsom, his followers weren't impressed. "tryna win the internet back over with some Jordan's?" one remarked.
Newsom's flaunted his sneakers before
This isn't the first time Gavin Newsom has tried to charm people with his casual footwear collection. After his divorce from Kimberly Guilfoyle, Newsom transformed his style. During his 2018 campaign for Governor of California, Newsom appeared at the Outside Lands festival in an outfit that was similar to his 2024 "casual Friday" look. In this case, he paired his faded denims with a retro-looking pair of sneakers.
However, Newsom's attempt to feel approachable may have fallen a little flat for people who researched his shoes. While this particular Golden Goose style isn't available anymore, their "Super-Star" line is typically in the $600 range. In contrast, Newsom's Nike Jordans can be found for a more affordable $125. Regardless of price, Newsom appears to be a fan of footwear that's comfy and offers a splash of color. In a Valentine's Day 2025 Instagram post, the governor cuddled up to his wife wearing what appeared to be some old-school Converse kicks.
While Newsom and Usha Vance may be worlds away politically, it appears that they both share an allegiance to sneakers, regardless of people's opinions. In Vance's case, she's comfortable sticking with the shoes that are already in her closet. Love them or pan them, she doesn't appear to be trying to make a deeper statement. "I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally," Vance explained to The Free Press.