Todd Chrisley Spills The Tea On His Life In Prison & Flexes His Ripped New Body

Todd and Julie Chrisley, former stars of the reality TV series "Chrisley Knows Best," are officially out of prison after receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump — a shocking development that has everyone picking sides. The Chrisleys were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. Julie was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, while Todd was given an even longer sentence of 12 years. Those sentences began in early 2023. For Todd, in particular, the presidential pardon probably couldn't have come soon enough, as his brief time in prison was apparently depressing and getting worse by the day. But now that he's out, the Chrisley patriarch is more than happy to spill more tea, as well as flex his ripped new body.

Many took notice of Todd's new physique when his daughter Savannah Chrisley chronicled his release from prison on social media. Todd later partook in a press conference where he discussed the physical transformation he underwent behind bars. "I call it the BOP [Bureau of Prisons] glow," he said (via E! News). "I had nothing to do other than to read and to work out. And, so, I worked out every morning at 10:45 until 12 with my buddies there, and I read, and my walk with Christ became deeper." Regarding whether or not he plans to stick to a similar regimen now that he's a free man, Todd noted that he has access to better equipment now that he's no longer locked up.