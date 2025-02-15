Todd Chrisley's Depressing Life In Prison Is Only Getting Worse

Todd Chrisley thought reality TV was dramatic — but as it turns out, prison is giving it a run for its money. The "Chrisley Knows Best" star, who started his sentence in January 2023 for financial crimes – particularly multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion – along with his wife, Julie Chrisley, is having a rough time behind bars, and that's an understatement. And if you ask his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, things are only going from bad to worse.

Now, of course, prison was never going to be a luxury retreat for him (just ask Martha Stewart), but Todd claims his time at Pensacola Federal Prison Camp in Florida has been downright brutal. In a December 2023 interview with Chris Cuomo (and not even a year behind bars), he described prison conditions that sound reminiscent of a horror story. Blackmail? Check. Disgusting food? Double check. "There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection," he said. As for the meals, Todd swears they've expired by at least a year, and inmates are basically being starved. "These men are getting — I don't know — they are getting a thousand calories a day," he added.

His only workaround was buying food from the commissary — until that option was restricted, too. And that was just year one. Now, Savannah says his prison guards are out to make his life even harder. Every update sounds more miserable than the last, and if what he's saying is true, he's got plenty of reasons to be counting the days until he's out. At this point, "Chrisley Knows Survival" might be the only thing keeping him going.