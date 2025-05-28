Trump's Shock Pardon Of Todd & Julie Chrisley Has Everyone Picking Sides

Proving that perhaps they didn't know best, reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022 and began serving time in separate prisons a year later. Todd has long maintained his and Julie's innocence, claiming that a crooked former business partner was actually the one behind the shady financial dealings. And apparently, the president agrees. On May 27, 2025, Donald Trump granted the Chrisleys a full pardon, and he took the time to give the good news over the phone to their daughter Savannah Chrisley for good measure.

Advertisement

"Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow," he proudly confirmed (via Instagram). Accompanied by Trump's "pardon czar" Alice Marie Johnson, the divisive politician added that Todd and Julie had endured "pretty harsh treatment, from what I'm hearing," and wished them good luck in the future. It was a happy plot twist to the most dramatic chapter of the Chrisleys' lives to date. Todd has spoken out frequently about his depressing life in prison, claiming to have been abused by the guards, given spoiled food, and denied commissary privileges, among other torments.

Julie has reportedly had a slightly easier time in the Kentucky prison where she was sent; Sharita Mona, a former inmate, appeared on Savannah's podcast "Unlocked" to share that while Julie had developed a social circle through card games with the other women, her family was never far from her mind: As Mona promised Savannah, "She's worried about you all [...] She loves you all. You are her world." Chrisley fans and MAGA loyalists alike have been cheering the news, while those on the opposite side of the political fence are shaking their heads over what they deem preferential treatment for overprivileged celebs.

Advertisement