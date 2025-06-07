Jill Biden's Age Gap With Kamala Harris May Be Igniter Of Their Feud

It's no secret that Jill Biden and Kamala Harris aren't besties — especially following Joe Biden's resignation from the 2024 United States presidential election. It was widely rumored that Jill was furious over the decision and subtly set fire to the feuding rumors via her controversial all-red outfits. Then, in November, the feuding rumors were seemingly confirmed in an icy video captured during a Veterans Day ceremony.

To be fair, however, Jill and Harris' beef reportedly began years ago — long before Joe basically handed his Democratic nomination over to Harris. As you may recall, things got really heated between Joe and Harris in 2019 during a Democratic presidential primary debate when Harris called Joe out for his past opposition to federal busing. As one can imagine, Jill was not too pleased with the incident. In 2021, Politico reported that she had a few choice words for Harris. "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?" she said during a phone call. "Go f**k yourself."

Still, all political differences aside, one expert believes that it's actually the age gap between the two women that lit the match to their flaming feud. "A possible reason why Biden and Harris butted heads could be due to the fact that they are from different generations," New York City neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind Dr. Sanam Hafeez exclusively told us here at Nicki Swift.

