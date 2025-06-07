The Busty Outfit We Can't Believe Kristi Noem Once Wore
Kristi Noem has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years, but for the most part, she has kept her clothing as conservative as her politics. That's why seeing her don a busty ensemble comes as a surprise. To celebrate Noem's official appointment as the secretary of Homeland Security, a friend shared an Instagram photo alongside the former governor, who rocked a revealing outfit. Noem wore a two-tone blue dress with a baby blue top and a cobalt blue skirt. It was a loose-fitting number that left her mostly covered up, as she had a high-waisted skirt with a thick-cut belt that was wrapped around her midsection. The top had flowing long sleeves and kept her figure concealed except for the plunging neckline that dipped low to accentuate her assets. Noem's hair was tied up in a bun, which only helped show off more skin in the low-cut top.
At a glance, it appeared that Noem might pop out of the dress that was loose-fitting but snug against her chest. This didn't go unnoticed by Instagram users who popped up in the comment section. "Hide the puppies," one wrote, which could've been a double entendre about the cleavage and how Noem had confessed to shooting a dog on her farm in the past. Several trolls took shots at Noem's look (and sordid past). "Between the botox, bad hair extensions, and the cosplay in NY..." another user added.
Not long after that post, Noem had some ill-timed outfits that created a stir.
Kristi Noem's surprising prison outfit
In one of her first acts as secretary of Homeland Security, she earned the nickname "ICE Barbie," as Kristi Noem wore a bulletproof vest and hair extensions during an ICE raid. The vest featured an "ICE Police" crest on the front and she finished off her look with a baseball cap that sat atop her head as her long hair extensions flowed to the middle of her chest. Hoping to look camera-ready for this photo-op, Noem also applied ample makeup as she came along on the January 2025 raid. Unsurprisingly, Noem's detractors showed up on X, formerly Twitter, to bash the "ICE Barbie" look. "A face full of make up, a vest that isn't on right," one tweeted. "Extensions cost what one of those flights do," another said about her embellished hair. The ICE cosplay also sparked a conversation about Noem's rumored plastic surgery. "She needs plastic surgery on her hands to match her face," one troll wrote.
A couple of months later, Noem made headlines again when she visited deported prisoners in an El Salvador prison. Once again, she chose an ensemble that seemed inappropriate for the occasion. As seen above, Noem was dressed fairly casually in a form-fitting white long-sleeve top and brown pants. While the top may have been a little tight, it was how she accessorized that made the outfit notable. "I think she needs to focus a little less on her vanity. "Getting her hair and makeup done before any of these photo ops," one user on X commented. Not only did Noem have her hair extensions and makeup on while visiting the prison, but she also donned a Rolex watch.