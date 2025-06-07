The Busty Outfit We Can't Believe Kristi Noem Once Wore

Kristi Noem has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years, but for the most part, she has kept her clothing as conservative as her politics. That's why seeing her don a busty ensemble comes as a surprise. To celebrate Noem's official appointment as the secretary of Homeland Security, a friend shared an Instagram photo alongside the former governor, who rocked a revealing outfit. Noem wore a two-tone blue dress with a baby blue top and a cobalt blue skirt. It was a loose-fitting number that left her mostly covered up, as she had a high-waisted skirt with a thick-cut belt that was wrapped around her midsection. The top had flowing long sleeves and kept her figure concealed except for the plunging neckline that dipped low to accentuate her assets. Noem's hair was tied up in a bun, which only helped show off more skin in the low-cut top.

At a glance, it appeared that Noem might pop out of the dress that was loose-fitting but snug against her chest. This didn't go unnoticed by Instagram users who popped up in the comment section. "Hide the puppies," one wrote, which could've been a double entendre about the cleavage and how Noem had confessed to shooting a dog on her farm in the past. Several trolls took shots at Noem's look (and sordid past). "Between the botox, bad hair extensions, and the cosplay in NY..." another user added.

Not long after that post, Noem had some ill-timed outfits that created a stir.