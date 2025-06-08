Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt And His Wife Suffered A Tragic Loss

Wyatt Russell, son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, suffered a tragic loss alongside his wife, Meredith Hagner. Although fans know Wyatt and Hagner to be parents of two, Hagner revealed a heartbreaking truth about their family in July 2024. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the "You're Cordially Invited" star revealed they'd lost a baby to miscarriage before the birth of their second child. "Drunk on love with my rainbow baby," Hagner wrote over a photo of her and her youngest son (via Hello!) "I lost my last baby in the early second trimester. It was horrendous. Sharing this because I thought it would break me and I felt so alone until realizing it was so common. If this has been you – I'm with you."

Hagner's emotional confession came roughly five months after the birth of their youngest son, Boone Joseph. Alongside an Instagram photo of her kissing Wyatt as she cradled little Boone on her chest, Hagner wrote, "Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing." Although he came a few days early, Boone has proven to be the picture of health. He and his older brother Buddy have also proven quite popular with their grandparents. "Oh, they're the best. They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents," Hagner dished to Us Weekly in August 2024. "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home." As for his experience? "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys," added Hagner.

Needless to say, Hagner and Wyatt have really embraced parenthood.