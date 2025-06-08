Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt And His Wife Suffered A Tragic Loss
Wyatt Russell, son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, suffered a tragic loss alongside his wife, Meredith Hagner. Although fans know Wyatt and Hagner to be parents of two, Hagner revealed a heartbreaking truth about their family in July 2024. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the "You're Cordially Invited" star revealed they'd lost a baby to miscarriage before the birth of their second child. "Drunk on love with my rainbow baby," Hagner wrote over a photo of her and her youngest son (via Hello!) "I lost my last baby in the early second trimester. It was horrendous. Sharing this because I thought it would break me and I felt so alone until realizing it was so common. If this has been you – I'm with you."
Hagner's emotional confession came roughly five months after the birth of their youngest son, Boone Joseph. Alongside an Instagram photo of her kissing Wyatt as she cradled little Boone on her chest, Hagner wrote, "Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing." Although he came a few days early, Boone has proven to be the picture of health. He and his older brother Buddy have also proven quite popular with their grandparents. "Oh, they're the best. They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents," Hagner dished to Us Weekly in August 2024. "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home." As for his experience? "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys," added Hagner.
Needless to say, Hagner and Wyatt have really embraced parenthood.
Wyatt and Meredith were meant to be parents
Wyatt Russell and his wife, Meredith Hagner, might have lived through one of the most tragic experiences parents could ever face, but they have come out on the other side of grief with gratitude. Given their comments about their two surviving children, it's clear that parenthood was the missing slice of their lives. On Mother's Day 2025, Hagner took to Instagram to celebrate her bond with her little ones. Alongside a video of her dancing in a field with her youngest son, Hagner spoke about the honor of getting to raise her kiddos. "Getting to guide these sweet souls for a little while is like being invited to the party of my dreams," Hagner wrote alongside the adorable video. She added, "No words to describe how happy being mama makes me. thank you thank you to the winds that brought me here."
Of course, Wyatt is just as excited about being a father. In 2021, shortly after the birth of their oldest son, Buddy Prine, Wyatt spoke quite positively about finally stepping into the role of a father. "It's incredible," he shared with Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It's everything you didn't know it was going to be. I think everything you hope it's gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened]." He continued, "Biologically, I think it does something to your brain where you just erase half your life before you've lived there." That left him to balance their lives with the new baby, including "new, amazing problems, amazing issues to have. [It] can't be better." Aww! How adorable!