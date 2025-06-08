The Spicy Scandal Involving Jill Biden's Former Press Secretary
Jill Biden has had her fair share of controversial moments, but so has her former press secretary, Michael LaRosa. In December 2023, the Daily Mail reported that he totally skirted security protocols to accommodate a mystery hookup while traveling with President Joe Biden and his wife. The incident, which reportedly led to his termination, occurred shortly before LaRosa announced that he was departing from the Biden administration. "It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve in the @WhiteHouse and travel the country and the world to support the work of @FLOTUS for the last year and a half," he tweeted in July 2022 from his since-archived account on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Looking forward to my next chapter and hope you'll follow along @MichaelLaRosaDC."
LaRosa's lapse in judgment supposedly took place while the Bidens were at the NATO Summit that same year. "He was caught by Secret Service not once, but twice bringing dates to a secure floor, obviously putting the First Lady's safety at risk because you're not supposed to bring people in who are not fully vetted," a source shared with the outlet. But that wasn't the end of LaRosa's poor judgment. "As someone that has traveled with the president, when you are on those trips, it is just unfathomable you would break the security bubble, especially for something like a hookup with a random person," another insider added. "That is a deeply dangerous security faux pas." A different anonymous source claimed that LaRosa further endangered the president and first lady by alerting reporters to their movements without getting clearance from the Secret Service. "He tipped off reporters to the off the record movement into ukr, before it was announced, putting the entire trip, operation, staff, First Lady's security at risk," a White House official shared with the publication.
And while the insider also claimed that LaRosa "admitted afterward that he had tipped them off," he didn't seem to grasp the severity of his conduct.
Michael LaRosa denied the White House's story
Michael LaRosa acknowledged to the Daily Mail that he'd attempted to entertain an unvetted date in his room while traveling with the Bidens, but he didn't exactly see the issue with his plan. "I did go on a date," he explained to the outlet. "I'm a single person who brought somebody back to my room or tried to bring somebody back to my room, as embarrassing as that is to be discussing." He continued, "I hope I'm allowed to go on dates in my free time. ... The Secret Service, as you know, does a lot worse." As for where he met the mystery man? "We met at the conference," he said. "He worked for another country's delegation. And we went out for drinks."
While LaRosa's date may not have ended with his plus one getting tackled by the Secret Service, it's clear his relationship with Joe Biden's camp is tattered. Since moving on to greener pastures, LaRosa has claimed, among other things, that Biden's political days should remain firmly in his rearview. "If they had advisers who had their hand on the pulse of the Democratic Party or national politics, they would have understood the intense level of anger or indifference to them that remains inside our party and isn't going away anytime soon," he shared with The Hill. "I love both Bidens dearly, but staff loyalty means there is a responsibility to provide them with an honest situational awareness, especially when it comes to their public image, no matter how hurtful it is to hear." Next up? The shady side of Joe Biden.