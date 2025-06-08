The Spicy Scandal Involving Jill Biden's Former Press Secretary

Jill Biden has had her fair share of controversial moments, but so has her former press secretary, Michael LaRosa. In December 2023, the Daily Mail reported that he totally skirted security protocols to accommodate a mystery hookup while traveling with President Joe Biden and his wife. The incident, which reportedly led to his termination, occurred shortly before LaRosa announced that he was departing from the Biden administration. "It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve in the @WhiteHouse and travel the country and the world to support the work of @FLOTUS for the last year and a half," he tweeted in July 2022 from his since-archived account on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Looking forward to my next chapter and hope you'll follow along @MichaelLaRosaDC."

LaRosa's lapse in judgment supposedly took place while the Bidens were at the NATO Summit that same year. "He was caught by Secret Service not once, but twice bringing dates to a secure floor, obviously putting the First Lady's safety at risk because you're not supposed to bring people in who are not fully vetted," a source shared with the outlet. But that wasn't the end of LaRosa's poor judgment. "As someone that has traveled with the president, when you are on those trips, it is just unfathomable you would break the security bubble, especially for something like a hookup with a random person," another insider added. "That is a deeply dangerous security faux pas." A different anonymous source claimed that LaRosa further endangered the president and first lady by alerting reporters to their movements without getting clearance from the Secret Service. "He tipped off reporters to the off the record movement into ukr, before it was announced, putting the entire trip, operation, staff, First Lady's security at risk," a White House official shared with the publication.

And while the insider also claimed that LaRosa "admitted afterward that he had tipped them off," he didn't seem to grasp the severity of his conduct.