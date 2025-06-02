Trump's Love Of Fox News Is Reportedly Behind A Controversial Change To His Routine

First Donald Trump's behavior during intelligence briefings made headlines, and now reporting on some radical changes the briefings might undergo is raising eyebrows. On May 9, Politico reported that Trump had only received 12 President's Daily Briefs since being in office. These PDBs contain information gathered from the intelligence community covering various topics, including highly classified covert operations overseas. Only taking in 12 PDBs was a decline from when Joe Biden was in office, as he took in two to three a week, and it was even far less than Trump consumed during his first term. Weeks later, it was reported that the administration was considering overhauling these documents to make them more easily digestible for POTUS.

According to five sources who spoke to NBC News for an exclusive published May 31, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was considering changing the briefings from a mostly text document to recorded segments that would be similar to a Fox News broadcast. This could even involve hiring producers and personalities from Fox News to contribute to the PDBs so Trump could take them in at his own convenience. "The problem with Trump is that he doesn't read. He's on broadcast all the time," a source with close knowledge of the situation told the outlet.

Meanwhile, members of Trump's administration staunchly refuted claims about the Fox News-ification of the PDBs. "In true fake news fashion, NBC is publishing yet another anonymously sourced false story," NI Press Secretary Olivia Coleman said in a statement to NBC News. While the possible change in the briefings to mirror a Fox News broadcast hasn't yet taken effect, the influence of the network on Trump's team is already very clear.

