Trump Couldn't Resist Gushing About Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Engagement
After several years of dating, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are reportedly engaged to be married — and one person who can't seem to keep quiet about it is none other than Donald Trump. The happy couple confirmed their engagement to Fox News in December 2024, after which the incoming president took to his Truth Social platform to congratulate the two on their union. "Great news about Sean and Ainsley. They are officially engaged to be married!" Trump wrote. "There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple. Congratulations to both – A deal made in HEAVEN!!!" He then signed his post with his initials, DJT.
Although Trump hadn't previously commented on Hannity and Earhardt's relationship until now, he has spoken highly of Hannity on numerous occasions, such as when he lauded the Fox News host for outshining MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in ratings during a 2017 interview. "I will say this, you have been so great. I'm very proud of you," Trump said (via The Hill). "What you are doing to your competition is incredible ... [It's] an honor to be on your show." As for Earhardt, he has also maintained a positive working relationship with her, regularly appearing on "Fox & Friends" for interviews to discuss political matters.
After keeping their relationship on the down low, Hannity and Earhardt surprised everyone when they announced their plans to tie the knot in 2024. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the hosts, who have been together since at least 2020, said on Fox News. Hannity reportedly popped the question to Earhardt over the Christmas holidays at their church in Florida. She has since shared more details regarding their engagement.
Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity are still on cloud nine following their engagement
Donald Trump wasn't the only one excited about their engagement — Ainsley Earhardt herself couldn't resist gushing about her romance with Sean Hannity during a "Fox & Friends" episode on January 6, 2025. Recalling Hannity's proposal, Earhardt described how he surprised her with a visit to their home church early one December morning, thinking they were on their way to a meeting. "It was 8 a.m. ... the church was decorated for Christmas," Earnhardt said, noting how nobody else was inside when they arrived. "We sat on the front pew and just reflected on our relationship and our lives. And then he walked me to the altar and got down on one knee."
She also pulled back the curtain on their relationship, revealing that they have been dating for several years and have never been happier. "It's been a wonderful ride," Earhardt gushed. "I'm so grateful."
Meanwhile, during the interview, the host also revealed the one red flag she won't fix in their relationship: Living miles away from each other, with Earhardt intending to stay in New York City while her fiancé remains in Florida. Despite their long-distance relationship, Earhardt stressed there's nothing to worry about as she and Hannity make it a point to see each other every weekend. "We make it work," she said. "It's easy."
The union will mark Earhardt's third marriage and Hannity's second. He was previously married to Jill Rhodes from 1993 to 2019, with whom he shares his two children. Meanwhile, Earhardt has one child with her second husband, Will Proctor, and was also married to Kevin McKinney. According to the couple, even their ex-spouses are incredibly supportive of their engagement. "We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time," they told Fox back in 2024.