Trump Couldn't Resist Gushing About Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Engagement

After several years of dating, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are reportedly engaged to be married — and one person who can't seem to keep quiet about it is none other than Donald Trump. The happy couple confirmed their engagement to Fox News in December 2024, after which the incoming president took to his Truth Social platform to congratulate the two on their union. "Great news about Sean and Ainsley. They are officially engaged to be married!" Trump wrote. "There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple. Congratulations to both – A deal made in HEAVEN!!!" He then signed his post with his initials, DJT.

Although Trump hadn't previously commented on Hannity and Earhardt's relationship until now, he has spoken highly of Hannity on numerous occasions, such as when he lauded the Fox News host for outshining MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in ratings during a 2017 interview. "I will say this, you have been so great. I'm very proud of you," Trump said (via The Hill). "What you are doing to your competition is incredible ... [It's] an honor to be on your show." As for Earhardt, he has also maintained a positive working relationship with her, regularly appearing on "Fox & Friends" for interviews to discuss political matters.

After keeping their relationship on the down low, Hannity and Earhardt surprised everyone when they announced their plans to tie the knot in 2024. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the hosts, who have been together since at least 2020, said on Fox News. Hannity reportedly popped the question to Earhardt over the Christmas holidays at their church in Florida. She has since shared more details regarding their engagement.