Did Donald Trump Really Act This Way During Intelligence Briefings?

Another day, another book exposing how Donald J. Trump really behaved while he served as the 45th president of the United States. In this case, rather than a salacious tell-all by a family member or former staffer, it's a publication directly from the CIA for the Intelligence Community. It also confirms much of what we've heard before, and will probably make as much difference. Another new book — well, a new edition of an old book — has been released, with details about how Trump worked with the IC while president. The fourth edition of "Getting to Know the President" by John L. Helgerson was published in October and includes a new chapter on the 2016 election and transition period that brought Trump to the White House.

The book's description explains how former President Harry Truman created the CIA and IC, and began the custom of sharing classified intelligence briefings on foreign developments with potential presidential candidates so that the candidates can be best informed before taking office. He also wanted to encourage a smooth working relationship between the new president and the intelligence community.

As lofty as that goal sounds and as well as it may have worked before 2016, it failed when Trump took office largely because of the way he treated it. As the description said, "Briefing Trump presented the IC with the most difficult challenges it had ever faced."