Is This The Expose The Trump Family Is Most Scared Of?

Just when you thought that everything there was to say about the Trump White House had already been said, another insider releases a tell-all. But strangely, no matter how damaging the information these books would seem to contain, the Trump family always appears pretty unbothered by it all. It seems like every other day of the week that there's another new Trump exposé on the way, but some people believe that this is the one that will really rattle the family.

As The New York Times reported in August 2020, there were roughly 1200 books written about former President Donald Trump or his administration in the preceding four years — which doesn't include the plethora of biographies and tell-alls written about him and the family before he became president. Though not all of these books were unfavorable, some — like the ones written by his niece Mary Trump, journalist Bob Woodward, and former staffer Michael Wolff in particular — contained eye-popping details and allegations that dominated headlines for months.

So what makes this upcoming book so special? Read on to find out.