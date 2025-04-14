Why Some Fox News Viewers Are Already Sick Of Lara Trump
For the most part, "My View with Lara Trump" has raked in some impressive numbers. In fact, Fox News reported that Lara's show brought in more viewers than any other cable show the weekend of its premiere. Even so, not everyone loves her programming, and some have taken to social media to air their grievances.
One complaint against Donald Trump's daughter-in-law? In response to Lara's interview with Dan Scavino, a self-professed fan lamented via X, formerly known as Twitter, that they hadn't exactly been on the edge of their seats during the episode. "Love both Dan & Lara, but her show is a snooze fest. It has to be said. So flipping boring. She's not cut out for this," they wrote. Yikes. Other complaints came in the wake of her interview with Michael Saylor regarding Bitcoin. Some felt the interview hadn't done enough to clear things up, with one fan even writing, "We watched, because we love you! But we did not understand any of it. We want to, but we still don't." Another fan also pointed out that there was still a ton that hadn't been spoken about. "Lara, I like your show. Bitcoin needs proper context, it's not real money as Trump states," they wrote.
However, possibly the biggest zinger she's gotten (at the time of this writing, anyway) has come from a concerned Fox viewer. "Respectfully, you may be the best newscaster/commentator on earth. But your hosting a show on Fox destroys Fox's potential to critically analyze this administration's actions. They might as well give Donald Trump his own office at Fox's headquarters," the X user wrote — and they certainly weren't wrong. Hey, at least they started with, "Respectfully!"
Both Lara and Fox got a ton of criticism over her show
It probably goes without saying, but non-Fox fans haven't been quite as kind. Au contraire, just as Lara Trump's Republican National Convention takeover was controversial, news of her getting her very own Fox show — despite her previously exiting Fox News because of her link to Donald Trump – was met with a ton of backlash.
Outlets from The New York Times to MSNBC and Intelligencer pointed out how problematic it was for someone with a direct link to the president to have their very own show on a news network, and most made note of the fact that Fox had stopped even pretending not to be linked to Donald Trump's administration. However, it wasn't just the press who went all in. Many social media users slammed the move online, with one X user summing it up pretty effectively: "So propaganda. Good to know." Others have also called out the fact that Lara has been so outspoken about DEI policies, but she seems to have no issue with nepotism. Others still have noted that the lack of outrage on Fox viewers' parts showed blatant hypocrisy. "Fox is a joke. Dems would go bananas if Hunter Biden was on CNN ... and was giving all these dumb ass softball interviews of WH staff," one wrote.
Of course, not everyone has been able to keep their criticisms to politics, and some have jumped at the opportunity to make digs at Lara's attempt at a singing career, with one X user chirping, "Will be as successful as her music career." Oop. Luckily for Lara, like we said, ratings seem to be pretty impressive. Who knows? Maybe she'll use footage from the show for her next music video.