Why Some Fox News Viewers Are Already Sick Of Lara Trump

For the most part, "My View with Lara Trump" has raked in some impressive numbers. In fact, Fox News reported that Lara's show brought in more viewers than any other cable show the weekend of its premiere. Even so, not everyone loves her programming, and some have taken to social media to air their grievances.

One complaint against Donald Trump's daughter-in-law? In response to Lara's interview with Dan Scavino, a self-professed fan lamented via X, formerly known as Twitter, that they hadn't exactly been on the edge of their seats during the episode. "Love both Dan & Lara, but her show is a snooze fest. It has to be said. So flipping boring. She's not cut out for this," they wrote. Yikes. Other complaints came in the wake of her interview with Michael Saylor regarding Bitcoin. Some felt the interview hadn't done enough to clear things up, with one fan even writing, "We watched, because we love you! But we did not understand any of it. We want to, but we still don't." Another fan also pointed out that there was still a ton that hadn't been spoken about. "Lara, I like your show. Bitcoin needs proper context, it's not real money as Trump states," they wrote.

However, possibly the biggest zinger she's gotten (at the time of this writing, anyway) has come from a concerned Fox viewer. "Respectfully, you may be the best newscaster/commentator on earth. But your hosting a show on Fox destroys Fox's potential to critically analyze this administration's actions. They might as well give Donald Trump his own office at Fox's headquarters," the X user wrote — and they certainly weren't wrong. Hey, at least they started with, "Respectfully!"