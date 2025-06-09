Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Suffered A Tragic Loss

Greg Gutfeld is known for his upbeat, on-air persona, but that doesn't mean he hasn't suffered tragedy in his life. In 2014, Greg said goodbye to his mother, Jackie Gutfeld, with whom he had an incredibly close relationship. Upon her tragic death, Greg wrote a heartfelt eulogy for her, published on his personal website. The Fox News host spoke with pride about being a "mama's boy." He said, "It is a compliment—any boy who is not a mama's boy is either an evil space alien, or Lizzie Borden. A mama's boy is a manifestation and consequence of something great: a great mother."

He also delved into the way Jackie stoked his creativity as a child, supplying him with various books and magazines to read. "She saw I had an active imagination and a keen desire to express it—and gently but enthusiastically encouraged me to skip down that path," he added. "She was not a stage mom ... sweet, sarcastic woman was a cheerleader and friend who took great satisfaction in watching me create things that made me, and her, laugh." As an adult, Jackie joined him in his professional endeavors as an advisor of sorts, including his stint as editor of "Stuff Magazine," where she had her own column, "Ask Greg's Mom." Greg also kept his mother in mind throughout his other career feats, including his onscreen work, and felt he'd lost his audience after she passed.

What's perhaps saddest is the fact that his mother never got to meet her grandchild. The 60-year-old made headlines in December 2025 when he announced he and his wife, with whom he shares a stunning age gap, had welcomed their first child into the world.