Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Suffered A Tragic Loss
Greg Gutfeld is known for his upbeat, on-air persona, but that doesn't mean he hasn't suffered tragedy in his life. In 2014, Greg said goodbye to his mother, Jackie Gutfeld, with whom he had an incredibly close relationship. Upon her tragic death, Greg wrote a heartfelt eulogy for her, published on his personal website. The Fox News host spoke with pride about being a "mama's boy." He said, "It is a compliment—any boy who is not a mama's boy is either an evil space alien, or Lizzie Borden. A mama's boy is a manifestation and consequence of something great: a great mother."
He also delved into the way Jackie stoked his creativity as a child, supplying him with various books and magazines to read. "She saw I had an active imagination and a keen desire to express it—and gently but enthusiastically encouraged me to skip down that path," he added. "She was not a stage mom ... sweet, sarcastic woman was a cheerleader and friend who took great satisfaction in watching me create things that made me, and her, laugh." As an adult, Jackie joined him in his professional endeavors as an advisor of sorts, including his stint as editor of "Stuff Magazine," where she had her own column, "Ask Greg's Mom." Greg also kept his mother in mind throughout his other career feats, including his onscreen work, and felt he'd lost his audience after she passed.
What's perhaps saddest is the fact that his mother never got to meet her grandchild. The 60-year-old made headlines in December 2025 when he announced he and his wife, with whom he shares a stunning age gap, had welcomed their first child into the world.
Greg Gutfeld became a first-time father after his mother's death
Although Greg Gutfeld's mother is unfortunately not here to witness it, Gutfeld has finally embraced fatherhood. And it seems he hasn't allowed tragedy to impact this new chapter in life. When announcing the birth of his daughter, Gutfeld joked about his new little blessing and the head start he was giving her in life. "It is with great joy that my wife, Elena, and I, have welcomed a baby girl into the world," he wrote in a statement read during paternity leave from his show, "Gutfeld!" "Mira is healthy with a great set of lungs. She has Elena's beautiful eyes and my rock hard abs." He continued, "We are hard at work teaching her three languages and putting her through a rigorous workout routine."
In a controversial essay published on Fox News' website, the Fox News personality, among other things, revealed that having a child later in life had washed away all of the previous regrets he'd experienced over his life. "Suddenly I have no regrets after 60 years of bad behavior," he wrote. "So my message to you, men and women. If you feel regret over your past, have a kid. Yeah. Yeah. It's easy. Almost anyone can do it." He continued, "And really, kids practically take care of themselves." Concluding his essay with a bit of his signature humor, Gutfeld inserted one last joke about his new baby. "Right now, mine's sitting in the car double-parked outside. Don't worry. I rolled down the windows."