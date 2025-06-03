Karoline Leavitt's Frosty Feud With Kaitlan Collins Clearly Hasn't Thawed (If Looks Could Kill)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has made it crystal clear she can't stand CNN's Kaitlan Collins. And Leavitt's latest press briefing was yet another sign that this feud is uglier than it looks. It's pretty rare for Leavitt to get through a press briefing without being at least a little shady toward at least one member of the press. When it came to her interaction with Collins, however, it was easy to see that this was particularly personal.

COLLINS: Republicans like Ron Johnson and Rand Paul say the bill will add to the deficit. Is the White House's position that those Republicans are blatantly wrong? LEAVITT: It is ... there hasn't been a single staffer in the entire CBO that has contributed to a Republican since... pic.twitter.com/taPONRZwo2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2025

On June 3, Leavitt took to her podium to hold her press briefing. When it was Collins' turn to ask a question, she didn't actually need to get the question out for Leavitt to appear visibly annoyed. When Collins began speaking, Leavitt pursed her lips and visibly took a deep breath. She maintained her scowl for the remainder of Collins' question about Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill," and at one point, she even quickly flashed what appeared to be a fake smile before returning to her scowl. While Leavitt was a bit aggressive with her response, it was her facial expression while Collins was speaking that really stuck out. It almost seemed as if Leavitt was more focused on fuming than actually fielding the question.

