Tiffany Trump's Eyeliner In Throwback Pics Is So Heavy, Even JD Vance Might Cringe

Tiffany Trump didn't make it through the 2010s raccoon eye unscathed. Over the years, she's shared photos in which she wears so much makeup around her eyes, even eyeliner-lover JD Vance might disapprove. The look did her eyes no favors, as Luna Viola, fashion and red carpet hair and makeup artist, explained to Nicki Swift. "When applied heavily or in a thick layer, black eyeliner or shadow can make the eyes appear sunken," she told us.

When people apply makeup, they generally want their eyes to pop. Unfortunately, thick layers of black eyeliner can achieve the opposite, which is what happened to Trump in many photos. "Despite what most people might think, black can also make the eyes look smaller, particularly when the eyeliner is drawn heavily on the waterline and inner corner, the harsh 'panda eyes' effect is what needs to be avoided," Viola said. With her eye color and complexion, Trump would do better with earth tones as opposed to black.

"I would recommend a warmer, chocolate tone for her eyes, seamlessly blended into a smoky eye. Whether it's an eyeliner or shadow, brown shades would enhance her eye color and match her blond hair perfectly," Viola explained. That's not to say black eyeliner has no place in Trump's makeup bag. As Viola noted, the black liner could be used to elongate her eyes a bit if applied to the outer corners. While Trump seems to have since shifted to more browns, she embraced the raccoon eyes for way too long.

