Tiffany Trump's Eyeliner In Throwback Pics Is So Heavy, Even JD Vance Might Cringe
Tiffany Trump didn't make it through the 2010s raccoon eye unscathed. Over the years, she's shared photos in which she wears so much makeup around her eyes, even eyeliner-lover JD Vance might disapprove. The look did her eyes no favors, as Luna Viola, fashion and red carpet hair and makeup artist, explained to Nicki Swift. "When applied heavily or in a thick layer, black eyeliner or shadow can make the eyes appear sunken," she told us.
When people apply makeup, they generally want their eyes to pop. Unfortunately, thick layers of black eyeliner can achieve the opposite, which is what happened to Trump in many photos. "Despite what most people might think, black can also make the eyes look smaller, particularly when the eyeliner is drawn heavily on the waterline and inner corner, the harsh 'panda eyes' effect is what needs to be avoided," Viola said. With her eye color and complexion, Trump would do better with earth tones as opposed to black.
"I would recommend a warmer, chocolate tone for her eyes, seamlessly blended into a smoky eye. Whether it's an eyeliner or shadow, brown shades would enhance her eye color and match her blond hair perfectly," Viola explained. That's not to say black eyeliner has no place in Trump's makeup bag. As Viola noted, the black liner could be used to elongate her eyes a bit if applied to the outer corners. While Trump seems to have since shifted to more browns, she embraced the raccoon eyes for way too long.
Tiffany Trump isn't ashamed of her raccoon-eye days
While celebrating Barron Trump's 15th birthday on Instagram in March 2021, Tiffany Trump shared a throwback photo that showed her rocking copious amounts of black makeup around her eyes. She completed the look with smudgy black mascara in true 2010s fashion. As wrong as she got it, Tiffany is hardly the only one to have made the mistake. What millennial didn't try out (and likely fail miserably at) the Avril Lavigne look? However, the fact that Tiffany honored her rumored closest half-sibling with this throwback suggests she doesn't regret her makeup choices too badly.
Tiffany Trump continued to invest in black eyeliner into the 2020s
Maybe Tiffany Trump didn't mind sharing the throwback with Barron Trump because she continued to embrace the smudgy eyeliner look well into adulthood. During her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, she rocked generous amounts of black eyeliner, making similar mistakes as in the past. To make the look stand out even more, she seemingly added fake lashes, contributing another layer of black to her eyes. In her defense, she at least opted for brown eyeshadow instead of going all black like in the photo with young Barron.
Tiffany Trump attended a White House Christmas party in raccoon eyes
Donald Trump might not have hosted the traditional Christmas party for the press at the White House in 2018, but he still put Melania Trump's controversial decorations to good use. If nothing else, his family seemed to have had a good time. Tiffany Trump and her now-husband, Michael Boulos, matched in black attire. To complete her look, she slathered on black eyeliner and black eyeshadow, proving she wasn't afraid to repeat prior mistakes. Like Luna Viola warned, Tiffany's eyes looked sunken and threw her facial proportions all off.
Tiffany Trump believed black eyeliner worked in all circumstances
From the White House to a rooftop party, Tiffany Trump could be counted on to show up with heavy black eyeliner and shadow around her eyes. Before going back to Georgetown Law after the winter break in 2018, Trump flew to Las Vegas to recharge with friends. During one fun night, she rocked a sparkly tiger-print mini-dress with long sleeves that she matched with black, smoky eyes. Unfortunately, Tiffany's eye makeup stole the show thanks to the thick amount of black she added. It was just too heavy and clashed with her body-hugging outfit.
Black eyeliner for boxing? Tiffany Trump says 'yes'
Engaging in physical activity while sporting copious amounts of outdated eyeliner and eyeshadow is A-OK in Tiffany Trump's book. In August 2017, Trump demonstrated she had been inspired to do sparring on the heels of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight as she showed off her fit figure while next to a punching bag. Although she wore leggings and a tank top, her face showed a different vibe. The heavy liner around her eyes and the dark eyeshadow accompanying it just didn't belong anywhere close to that outfit or scenario.
Tiffany Trump proved black liner can make eyes appear small
For her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2016, Tiffany Trump proved another one of Luna Viola's points. After applying black eyeliner heavily on her upper and lower lids, Tiffany made her eyes look smaller. That was evident in a selfie she took while getting a kiss from her sister, Ivanka Trump, especially because she was smiling big and her mouth increased the contrast. At least Tiffany was not wearing heavy black eyeshadow. While that mitigated the effect a tad, the liner, particularly on the lower lid, was still too much.
Tiffany Trump was often out of place with her makeup choices
In another throwback in honor of Barron Trump, Tiffany Trump once again showed that she took her preference for black eye makeup too far. In 2020, she shared a photo featuring all of Donald Trump's five children together to mark her little brother's birthday. While everyone appeared to be in somewhat formal attire, Tiffany wore makeup that would have been more appropriate on a dance floor than a daytime event with siblings. Her heavily applied black eyeliner and shadow not only contrasted with her white dress, but it also clashed with Ivanka Trump's neutral makeup.
Tiffany Trump rocked the heavy eyeliner look with casual attire
In 2015, Tiffany Trump was still very much into pairing every look with heavy eyeliner and shadow. That included casual looks consisting of baseball caps worn backward. In this selfie with her bestie, Tiffany showed how distracting her eye makeup can be. As she tilted her chin down, the makeup made her eyes nearly bulge out of her face and gave her an otherworldly aura. Like in her photos with Ivanka Trump, Tiffany's makeup contrasted with her friend's more natural take, making the issues with her eyeliner stand out even more.
Tiffany Trump always outdid her friends back in the 2010s
The further back in time we go, the more black eye makeup we can expect to see on Tiffany Trump. In 2014, she wasn't alone in following the trend, but nearly always outdid her friends. As seen here, her friend wasn't stingy with her use of eyeliner, which caused some of the problems explained by Luna Viola. But Trump really went all out here. So much so that she looked like a Japanese anime, with eyes disproportionately bigger than her other features. We're glad she abandoned this look in subsequent years!