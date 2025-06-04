Princess Lilibet's Red Hair Is Longer Than Ever In Darling 4th Birthday Photo

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are careful not to jeopardize their kids' privacy in any photos they share, the public has still seen a bit more of Prince Archie than Princess Lilibet. As such, what we do see of Lilibet, which is often the back of her head, never ceases to get attention. Lilibet's long locks stole the show in Meghan and Harry's 2024 Christmas card, and a pic Meghan shared of Lilibet's red hair back in March had everyone talking. Now, this latest post brought particular attention to just how much Lilibet's now-famous mane looks like her dad's.

A bit before sharing the adorable father-daughter pic to Instagram, Meghan made another birthday post for her little one. While both of the photos in this carousel were in black and white, one photo did give a rare glimpse of Lilibet's eyes, which showed even further resemblance to her dad. "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day," Meghan wrote in the caption. It's clear that Meghan is one proud mom, and we have a feeling that Lilibet's lookalike dad is just as proud of his mini-me.

