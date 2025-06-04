Princess Lilibet's Red Hair Is Longer Than Ever In Darling 4th Birthday Photo
Just a week after Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex gave the world a rare glimpse of Princess Lilibet's face, the freshly 4-year-old princess' long locks are making a major statement. Since Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex prefer to keep their two young children out of the spotlight, royal fans are always eager to see how Lilibet and her big brother, 6-year-old Prince Archie, are growing. And, Meghan's latest Instagram post has all eyes on Lilibet's red hair.
Meghan shared a special post on Instagram on June 4 in honor of little Lilibet's birthday. "The sweetest bond to watch unfold," Meghan wrote, adding, "Daddy's little girl and favorite adventurer Happy birthday Lili!" Alongside Meghan's sweet caption were two photos of Lilibet with her dad. The first showed Harry holding the princess when she was a tiny baby. In the second, the father-daughter duo is shown barefoot walking through the sand while holding hands. While the second, more recent photo of Harry and Lilibet only shows the pair from behind, it's enough to see that the princess seems to favor the royal side of the gene pool. Her two long braids appear to be the exact shade of her dad's strawberry blonde hair.
Princess Lilibet's hair often gets attention
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are careful not to jeopardize their kids' privacy in any photos they share, the public has still seen a bit more of Prince Archie than Princess Lilibet. As such, what we do see of Lilibet, which is often the back of her head, never ceases to get attention. Lilibet's long locks stole the show in Meghan and Harry's 2024 Christmas card, and a pic Meghan shared of Lilibet's red hair back in March had everyone talking. Now, this latest post brought particular attention to just how much Lilibet's now-famous mane looks like her dad's.
A bit before sharing the adorable father-daughter pic to Instagram, Meghan made another birthday post for her little one. While both of the photos in this carousel were in black and white, one photo did give a rare glimpse of Lilibet's eyes, which showed even further resemblance to her dad. "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day," Meghan wrote in the caption. It's clear that Meghan is one proud mom, and we have a feeling that Lilibet's lookalike dad is just as proud of his mini-me.