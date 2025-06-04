Sarah Huckabee Sanders Debuts Eye-Popping New Look After Major Weight Loss

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' weight loss was on display in an Instagram video. The governor of Arkansas also got all glammed up to boast about her state's rise to the top spot in the election integrity ranks and explain how it accomplished this feat. "That's because we set out with one simple goal: make it easy to vote, and hard to cheat," she said. What stood out even more than her words was Sanders' new look. Her face looked slim, and she accentuated her features with ample makeup. Her hair was also light blond with some highlights, which was a change from her usual brunette hue. The politician wore her hair parted with curls that flowed down her shoulders, and she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings. For the post, Sanders sported a light pink top with half sleeves and a high collar, and she left the front unzipped to show off her slim neck.

Advertisement

Previous attempts by Huckabee to flaunt her slim figure backfired due to her unflattering wardrobe choices, but many were impressed by her look in this upload. "Love your new hair!" one commenter wrote. Others were wowed by Sanders' overall makeover. "You, my friend, are aging backwards!" another follower added. While Instagram users heaped praise on Sanders, people on X were not as taken with her ensemble. "Girl what r u wearing," one follower asked. "Nice 'retro' Kmart style Gov," a member of the Twitterati commented. Another claimed that Sanders' look was thanks in part to Botox.

Chatter about Sanders getting assistance for her makeover was nothing new. Less than two weeks earlier, another post on X had people suggesting Sanders weight loss was due to Ozempic use.

Advertisement