JD Vance's Ill-Fitting Penguin Suit Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
Politics may be one of the worst things to happen to JD Vance's fashion evolution. The Ohio native often loosens up his style and dresses like a typical midwestern Dad when he's away from Donald Trump and White House shenanigans. But when he's on the clock as vice president, he's known to have quite a few wardrobe blunders. Unfortunately, his visit to the American Compass Fifth Anniversary Gala has only added to the belief that Vance desperately needs a new tailor for our sake. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author showed up to the event sporting a suit and bowtie that seemed uncomfortably tight on him. The outfit, which looked like it'd spent too much time in the dryer when he stood up, caught social media's immediate attention.
JD Vance struggles to find his way off the stage tonight pic.twitter.com/RarmSYdLAD
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 4, 2025
On X, posters wondered the same thing about Vance after witnessing yet another one of his fashion fails. One user might as well have been speaking for the entire internet when they posted, "Do ALL of his clothes have to be too small?" Another X user wrote back, "Yes. Because he still shops for clothes in the Boys Husky section of Sears."
A different poster used the opportunity to insult Vance's intelligence. "Yes, tailored to match his brain," they joked. However, even if the suit was regular-sized, it might have been doomed to be roasted anyway, thanks to its aesthetic. Vance wasn't doing himself any favors with his outdated penguin-inspired style, which another poster called him out on. "Vance seems like a 19th century politician. He needs a cigar to finish the look," someone else wrote.
JD Vance's penguin outfit wasn't even his worst suit
The one saving grace about JD Vance's appearance at the American Compass Fifth Anniversary Gala is that his style might've actually looked worse. His embarrassing CPAC pants fail had all eyes on his height, which has been under scrutiny before. Additionally, Vance looked like he had to cram himself into the suit he wore during president Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. He made the mistake of posting a photo on his Facebook page showing him strutting in the ill-fitted and ill-fated dark navy blue suit, red tie, and white collared shirt combo.
While on the move, Vance's stomach and waist seemed like they were ready to burst out of the way-too-tight blazer. Facebook users noticed the gaffe, and it completely distracted them from the ceremony. Which, depending on your political alignment, might've been a good thing. "Could have at least worn a suit that fit for such an occasion," one poster wrote. Another poster mocked the single button that was doing all the work by holding Vance's blazer together. "That one button deserves a raise," they said. As if Vance read the comments himself, he was shown to have unbuttoned the blazer for the rest of the ceremony. But seeing as he's continued to wear tight suits even after the special day, it seems that the vice president still hasn't learned to dress his size. And we're worried he never will.