JD Vance's Ill-Fitting Penguin Suit Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

Politics may be one of the worst things to happen to JD Vance's fashion evolution. The Ohio native often loosens up his style and dresses like a typical midwestern Dad when he's away from Donald Trump and White House shenanigans. But when he's on the clock as vice president, he's known to have quite a few wardrobe blunders. Unfortunately, his visit to the American Compass Fifth Anniversary Gala has only added to the belief that Vance desperately needs a new tailor for our sake. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author showed up to the event sporting a suit and bowtie that seemed uncomfortably tight on him. The outfit, which looked like it'd spent too much time in the dryer when he stood up, caught social media's immediate attention.

JD Vance struggles to find his way off the stage tonight pic.twitter.com/RarmSYdLAD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 4, 2025

On X, posters wondered the same thing about Vance after witnessing yet another one of his fashion fails. One user might as well have been speaking for the entire internet when they posted, "Do ALL of his clothes have to be too small?" Another X user wrote back, "Yes. Because he still shops for clothes in the Boys Husky section of Sears."

A different poster used the opportunity to insult Vance's intelligence. "Yes, tailored to match his brain," they joked. However, even if the suit was regular-sized, it might have been doomed to be roasted anyway, thanks to its aesthetic. Vance wasn't doing himself any favors with his outdated penguin-inspired style, which another poster called him out on. "Vance seems like a 19th century politician. He needs a cigar to finish the look," someone else wrote.

