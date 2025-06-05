Jill Biden's Icy Behavior Became The Laughing Stock Of Her 74th Birthday
Former First Lady Jill Biden can't seem to catch a break these days. She celebrated her 74th birthday on Thursday, June 5, amid rumors about her influence over Joe Biden following his tragic health diagnosis. The former president took to X, formerly Twitter, to publicly wish his wife a happy birthday. Alongside a throwback photo of Jill, he wrote, "Happy birthday, Jilly. I love you."
Happy birthday, Jilly. I love you. pic.twitter.com/JV9zVUY1d6
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 3, 2025
Unfortunately for Jill, her birthday didn't stop the internet trolls from having a field day and dragging her through the mud. "Did Jill post this?" conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel asked. Host Joe Pagliarulo of the radio show "The Joe Pags Show" also joined in the roast, writing, "Signed, Autopen." Another remarked, "From your babysitter to your wife, to your auto pen reviewer, to your caregiver. Life is good Joey!"
For months, speculation has swirled that Jill had been secretly pulling her husband's strings in light of Joe's recent diagnosis of prostate cancer. Her icy behavior during this time hasn't done much to silence the chatter, either. In fact, even those whom Jill considered her friends seemed to have turned their backs lately, saddling her with a brutal nickname that surely wounded her ego. In May, Alexandra Pelosi likened her to Lady Macbeth amid Jill's icy feud with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "It was very hurtful," Jill confessed on "The View" on May 8. "Especially [coming] from some of our so-called friends." She also responded to accusations that she was controlling her husband behind the scenes.
Jill called the accusations false
It seems Jill Biden has had enough of critics accusing her of secretly puppeteering her husband, Joe Biden. Appearing on "The View" with Joe on May 8, the former FLOTUS finally addressed the chatter after co-host Sara Haines pressed her on claims that she was limiting Joe's media access during his presidential term. "I was with Joe day and night. I saw him more than any other person. I woke up with him, I went to bed with him," said Jill. "So I saw him all throughout the day, and I did not create a cocoon around him."
She continued by pointing out Joe's strong public presence during his time in office. "I mean, you saw him in the Oval office. You saw him making speeches. He wasn't hiding somewhere," Jill argued. "I didn't have him, you know, sequestered in some place." Meanwhile, Joe couldn't resist chiming in, joking to much laughter, "I wish she had."
Unfortunately, Jill's sassy behavior on "The View" has now come back to bite her and Joe amid reports that James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, is considering launching a probe into Joe's cognitive decline during his presidency. In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Comer revealed that Joe might be asked to testify under oath as part of the investigation. He added that other members of his circle, including Jill and his former chief of staff Ron Klain, might be summoned to provide testimony. "At any rate, wherever the trail leads is where we're going to [go]," Comer said, according to the Washington Examiner.