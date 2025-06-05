Jill Biden's Icy Behavior Became The Laughing Stock Of Her 74th Birthday

It seems Jill Biden has had enough of critics accusing her of secretly puppeteering her husband, Joe Biden. Appearing on "The View" with Joe on May 8, the former FLOTUS finally addressed the chatter after co-host Sara Haines pressed her on claims that she was limiting Joe's media access during his presidential term. "I was with Joe day and night. I saw him more than any other person. I woke up with him, I went to bed with him," said Jill. "So I saw him all throughout the day, and I did not create a cocoon around him."

She continued by pointing out Joe's strong public presence during his time in office. "I mean, you saw him in the Oval office. You saw him making speeches. He wasn't hiding somewhere," Jill argued. "I didn't have him, you know, sequestered in some place." Meanwhile, Joe couldn't resist chiming in, joking to much laughter, "I wish she had."

Unfortunately, Jill's sassy behavior on "The View" has now come back to bite her and Joe amid reports that James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, is considering launching a probe into Joe's cognitive decline during his presidency. In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Comer revealed that Joe might be asked to testify under oath as part of the investigation. He added that other members of his circle, including Jill and his former chief of staff Ron Klain, might be summoned to provide testimony. "At any rate, wherever the trail leads is where we're going to [go]," Comer said, according to the Washington Examiner.

