Jill Biden's Friends Saddled Her With A Brutal Nickname That Wounded Her Precious Ego

Along with her Lady McBiden nickname, Jill Biden resents the narrative that she was secretly controlling Joe Biden behind the doors of the White House. "I did not create a cocoon around him," Jill shared during her and Joe's joint interview on "The View" in May 2025. (via the Daily Beast). "I mean, you saw him in the Oval Office, you saw him making speeches. He wasn't hiding somewhere, I didn't have him, you know, sequestered in some place."

The educator also denied that her proximity impeded her ability to determine whether or not Joe's cognitive state would have allowed for a second term as president. Due to the time they spent together, she argued that she was the best person to make that verdict. "I saw him more than any other person," she explained, adding, "I woke up with him, I went to bed at night with him, so I saw him all throughout the day."

Unfortunately, Jill's comments on "The View," which also included a catty Donald Trump dig, did little to shift the narrative about how much influence she had on Joe. Several accounts on X used clips of the Bidens' appearance on the show as evidence that she's still calling the shots. "Are we really seeing this?! The View questioned Joe Biden's ability, and he sat there—grasping for words while Jill took over. And it confirmed what we've all known for years," tweeted one user. Meanwhile, a second user tweeted, "Fake Dr. Jill is a total disgrace — a shameless liar running cover for the most checked-out, incoherent figurehead in presidential history. Joe doesn't even know what time it is. This is pure gaslighting, and they're insulting every American who's watched this slow-motion trainwreck play out in real time."

