Jill Biden's Friends Saddled Her With A Brutal Nickname That Wounded Her Precious Ego
Jill Biden's friends wounded her ego by comparing her to an infamous literary villain.
In January 2025, Jill, who was reportedly feuding with Kamala Harris and other Democrats whom she believed had stifled plans for her husband, Joe Biden, to secure a second term as president, voiced her displeasure over longtime friend and Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi's part in pushing Joe to drop out. At the time, she opened up to The Washington Post about what she felt was betrayal on Nancy's part. "We were friends for 50 years," she said about the career-defining actions of her former friend. "It was disappointing." The same article mentioned that select members of Jill's inner circle had likened her to Lady Macbeth, the overly ambitious wife of Shakespeare's Macbeth, who sought power through unscrupulous means. However, they didn't associate the insult with any one person.
Well, in a bid to defend her mother, Nancy, Alexandra Pelosi directed a bit of rancor Jill's way in rather blunt comments to Politico. "If I was Lady McBiden, I'd put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband's legacy," Alexandra said in late January 2025. "There aren't that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them," she added, further defending her mother's honor. However, as the outlet noted, her anger could have also stemmed from the fact that Jill and Joe, due to their ongoing tension, hadn't reached out to check in on Nancy's health as she nursed a broken hip. Either way, Alexandra's comments about Jill further cemented the narrative that she was puppeteering Joe behind the scenes during the last stretch of his presidency — a theory she's finally addressed head on.
Jill Biden denies controlling Joe Biden behind the scenes
Along with her Lady McBiden nickname, Jill Biden resents the narrative that she was secretly controlling Joe Biden behind the doors of the White House. "I did not create a cocoon around him," Jill shared during her and Joe's joint interview on "The View" in May 2025. (via the Daily Beast). "I mean, you saw him in the Oval Office, you saw him making speeches. He wasn't hiding somewhere, I didn't have him, you know, sequestered in some place."
The educator also denied that her proximity impeded her ability to determine whether or not Joe's cognitive state would have allowed for a second term as president. Due to the time they spent together, she argued that she was the best person to make that verdict. "I saw him more than any other person," she explained, adding, "I woke up with him, I went to bed at night with him, so I saw him all throughout the day."
Unfortunately, Jill's comments on "The View," which also included a catty Donald Trump dig, did little to shift the narrative about how much influence she had on Joe. Several accounts on X used clips of the Bidens' appearance on the show as evidence that she's still calling the shots. "Are we really seeing this?! The View questioned Joe Biden's ability, and he sat there—grasping for words while Jill took over. And it confirmed what we've all known for years," tweeted one user. Meanwhile, a second user tweeted, "Fake Dr. Jill is a total disgrace — a shameless liar running cover for the most checked-out, incoherent figurehead in presidential history. Joe doesn't even know what time it is. This is pure gaslighting, and they're insulting every American who's watched this slow-motion trainwreck play out in real time."