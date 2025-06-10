Ryan Reynolds Rumors That Aren't Helping His Damaged Reputation

Ryan Reynolds' reputation has clearly soured over the last year, and certain rumors aren't helping him reclaim the public's adoration. Although the "Deadpool" star achieved international fame after taking on the role of the obscene mercenary, he's lost much of his cool factor in recent months. The biggest contributor, of course, appears to be Reynolds' supposed involvement in his wife Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. Although the accompanying trial isn't set to start until 2026, public opinion has been skewed toward Baldoni. Reynolds distantly acknowledged the tension when appearing on "SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" in February. "[I'm doing] great. Why, what have you heard?" Reynolds joked when hosts inquired into his well-being.

Advertisement

Reynolds' poor reputation has also been influenced by a number of other incidents, including resurfaced rumors about how he and Lively, who parent four little ones together, started off their romance (and whether he was still betrothed to fellow actor Scarlett Johansson at the time), as well as his supposed on-set behavior in the past. Below, we'll dig into some of the biggest rumors about Reynolds that definitely aren't doing his reputation any favors. Furthermore, Nicki Swift also reached out to Amy Prenner, Communications Expert and Founder of The Prenner Group, who analyzed the way rumors can affect a celebrity's life.