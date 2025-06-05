Diddy Gets A Hard Slap On The Wrist For His Behavior Toward Courtroom Jurors

Sean "Diddy" Combs put himself on almost as much thin ice with the judge as he has been with the public ever since his arrest on sex trafficking and sexual assault charges. It was in the music mogul's best interest to be on his best behavior while on trial, since he could potentially face life in prison if convicted of his alleged crimes. However, Diddy once again proved that he can't read the room when he acknowledged his jury in a way that went against courtroom etiquette.

Diddy was reportedly nodding his head at the group of citizens who will ultimately decide his fate at the end of the trial. But on June 5, Judge Arun Subramanian made it clear to Diddy and his team that eyeing the jury was a big no-no, threatening to take action against the Bad Boy Records founder if he did so again.

Although Diddy's courtroom punishments wouldn't be nearly as severe as spending decades behind bars, they could conceivably make the trial more difficult than it probably already is for the controversial producer. The judge will consider forbidding Diddy from being in court during his trial, for instance. And despite the courtroom most likely being a nerve-racking environment for Diddy to be in, we imagine it's still better than Diddy waiting for a verdict while caged in a jail cell.

