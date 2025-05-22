Diddy's Desperate Cry For Attention In Court Proves He Can't Read The Room

Diddy's latest courtroom antic suggests that he can't read the room. Although the disgraced mogul has been charged with a series of federal crimes, including sex trafficking and racketeering, Diddy's proven that he can't give up one major thing: attention. On May 20, roughly a week into his trial which has included painful, disturbing testimony from his ex-girlfriend and artist Cassie Ventura about the alleged crimes he committed against her, Diddy went out of his way to connect with onlookers. "I love you all," he reportedly said to those present in the public gallery at the close of the day (via People). "Yeah. Love." The Sean John founder also relayed a message about his son, Justin Combs, to an unknown woman who attended the trial. "Please let Justin know I'm thinking of him," he was overheard saying.

Addressing onlookers should, of course, be the least of his worries, given the prison time he faces if the prosecution successfully argues that he wielded his celebrity status in order to force women into his nonconsensual sexual escapades. "As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in September 2024 (via the Department of Justice)."Today, he is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs' alleged abuse — or if you know anything about his alleged crimes — we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over."

Diddy has pled not guilty to all charges.