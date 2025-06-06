'Barron Knew': The Telling Clue Trump's Youngest Son Never Trusted Elon Musk

Months before Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance became messier than their divorces, Barron Trump dropped a clue that the tech billionaire could not be trusted. Following Musk's departure from the Trump administration, the pair duked it out over a disagreement on a major GOP bill. Donald claimed that Elon was defensive because the bill was unfavorable for Tesla-style electric vehicles. Musk fired back by saying he was the reason Donald got into office for his second term. Musk eventually dropped the hammer, alleging that Donald "is in the Epstein files." All of this made a previous interaction between Barron and Musk stand out.

During the inauguration, a clip went viral that showed everyone rising to their feet as Donald spoke. Barron was seated near Musk, who was seen making goofy faces for the camera and flashing an enthusiastic thumbs up. Barron was a stark contrast next to the SpaceX honcho, as he remained stoic while applauding his father. "Who decided to put @elonmusk and Barron Trump beside of each other. The difference in energy is hilarious," an X account wrote. Musk himself saw the viral post and responded with a cry-laughing emoji. Others noted that Barron seemed displeased. "Barron looked incredibly uncomfortable the entire time," a user observed.

Following Donald and Musk's explosive breakup, the clip resurfaced, giving the interaction (or lack thereof) with Barron new meaning. "Barron saw this all playing out from the beginning like Eren Yeager," an X user wrote. "Barron knew," another added.