'Barron Knew': The Telling Clue Trump's Youngest Son Never Trusted Elon Musk
Months before Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance became messier than their divorces, Barron Trump dropped a clue that the tech billionaire could not be trusted. Following Musk's departure from the Trump administration, the pair duked it out over a disagreement on a major GOP bill. Donald claimed that Elon was defensive because the bill was unfavorable for Tesla-style electric vehicles. Musk fired back by saying he was the reason Donald got into office for his second term. Musk eventually dropped the hammer, alleging that Donald "is in the Epstein files." All of this made a previous interaction between Barron and Musk stand out.
During the inauguration, a clip went viral that showed everyone rising to their feet as Donald spoke. Barron was seated near Musk, who was seen making goofy faces for the camera and flashing an enthusiastic thumbs up. Barron was a stark contrast next to the SpaceX honcho, as he remained stoic while applauding his father. "Who decided to put @elonmusk and Barron Trump beside of each other. The difference in energy is hilarious," an X account wrote. Musk himself saw the viral post and responded with a cry-laughing emoji. Others noted that Barron seemed displeased. "Barron looked incredibly uncomfortable the entire time," a user observed.
Barron knew. pic.twitter.com/oqQS0zoe0N
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 5, 2025
Following Donald and Musk's explosive breakup, the clip resurfaced, giving the interaction (or lack thereof) with Barron new meaning. "Barron saw this all playing out from the beginning like Eren Yeager," an X user wrote. "Barron knew," another added.
Barron Trump and Elon Musk's intriguing conversation
At the height of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's alliance-friendship, the pair shared Thanksgiving dinner with their families at a $350-per-plate event at Mar-a-Lago. A photo from the event showed Donald chatting with Barron, and an X user added a humorous caption that now carries extra meaning in the fallout of the Donald-Elon union. "Is it okay if I'm friends with Elon?" they wrote, as if Donald was asking permission. "I'll allow it, Father," the X user had Barron replying.
Not wanting to be excluded from the conversation, Elon decided to reply to the funny viral tweet that showed Donald and his son. "I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron," the billionaire replied on X. Seeing her son's tweet, Elon's mother Maye gave Barron a major compliment. "They were talking all night. Barron is very smart," Maye wrote.
The following month, Maye gave more insight into Elon and Barron's bonding moment. "At the Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets," she said on Fox Business in December 2024. "They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too," Maye added. The Thanksgiving gathering was two months before the awkward viral moment of Elon and Barron at the inauguration. Perhaps — as people who reshared the clip suggested — Donald's son learned enough about his dad's one-time pal to know he couldn't be trusted.