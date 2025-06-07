Michelle Obama's Off-The-Shoulder Shirt Is Her Most Flirty Look Yet
Michelle Obama was hailed as fashion icon during her time in the White House, lauded for championing U.S. designers and mixing it up with affordable, off-the-shelf clothing. Still, aside from the occasional inappropriate outfit Michelle was caught wearing, she was hardly renowned for her sexy style. That's all changing now, though, as Michelle gets in her frisky fashion groove, flashing the flesh in a flirty little, low-cut, off-the-shoulder shirt.
Michelle has been exposing more of her figure as the Barack Obama divorce rumor mill continues to churn. And girlfriend looks good for 61, or any age for that matter. Michelle showed off her latest slinky style on June 4 when she and her "IMO" podcast cohost and brother, Craig Robinson, interviewed Steven Bartlet, "The Diary of a CEO" author, and quite possibly the nicest "Dragon's Den" cast member in the show's history — which for those not in the know, is the UK version of "Shark Tank."
Unfortunately, Bartlett announced his Dragon days were over in June 2023, having invested a whopping £2.6 million ($3.52 million) during his two seasons on the series. Regardless, he's (unsurprisingly) keeping himself busy with a hit podcast under his belt, in addition to overseeing numerous projects and businesses. Bartlett shared his inspiring rags-to-riches story, which, given Michelle's childhood experience of being raised on Chicago's South Side, she said she could relate to. "I would say we grew up poor," she said, explaining her father was a city worker and her mom, a stay-at-home parent.
Michelle Obama's spicy, sassy style
Michelle Obama's childhood days of struggling to make ends meet on the South Side of Chicago are firmly behind her. She wasn't quite knees deep in the Benjamins before Barack Obama became president. Still, the couple was far from living on the poverty line — very far. However, it was Ka-Ching! all the way after he took office in January 2009, and it hasn't stopped since.
Barack and Michelle have amassed a stunning amount of money since leaving the White House. How stunning? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, they had a combined fortune of $2.6 million when Barack won the 2008 election. By 2017, that had risen to an eye-watering $65 million before settling (for now) at $70 million.
That's a lot of money to splash out on designer duds, and going by Michelle's increasingly va-va-voom, fresh new closet, she's making the most of it. Michelle's style reinvention continues by the day as she seemingly ditches the frump in favor of the fab. On a March 2025 episode of her and her brother Craig Robinson's podcast, "IMO," Michelle showed her desperate attempt to stay on trend with an in vogue, tan-colored maxi skirt that she matched with an olive green twin set (well, she was halfway there; it's a learning curve).