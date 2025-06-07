Michelle Obama's Off-The-Shoulder Shirt Is Her Most Flirty Look Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michelle Obama was hailed as fashion icon during her time in the White House, lauded for championing U.S. designers and mixing it up with affordable, off-the-shelf clothing. Still, aside from the occasional inappropriate outfit Michelle was caught wearing, she was hardly renowned for her sexy style. That's all changing now, though, as Michelle gets in her frisky fashion groove, flashing the flesh in a flirty little, low-cut, off-the-shoulder shirt.

Michelle has been exposing more of her figure as the Barack Obama divorce rumor mill continues to churn. And girlfriend looks good for 61, or any age for that matter. Michelle showed off her latest slinky style on June 4 when she and her "IMO" podcast cohost and brother, Craig Robinson, interviewed Steven Bartlet, "The Diary of a CEO" author, and quite possibly the nicest "Dragon's Den" cast member in the show's history — which for those not in the know, is the UK version of "Shark Tank."

Unfortunately, Bartlett announced his Dragon days were over in June 2023, having invested a whopping £2.6 million ($3.52 million) during his two seasons on the series. Regardless, he's (unsurprisingly) keeping himself busy with a hit podcast under his belt, in addition to overseeing numerous projects and businesses. Bartlett shared his inspiring rags-to-riches story, which, given Michelle's childhood experience of being raised on Chicago's South Side, she said she could relate to. "I would say we grew up poor," she said, explaining her father was a city worker and her mom, a stay-at-home parent.

