Michelle Obama, 61, Exposes Her Jaw-Dropping New Figure Amid Divorce Gossip
Former first lady Michelle Obama is entering a new era. There have been signs, both subtle and over the top, that Michelle has fully embraced her IDGAF era ever since she and husband Barack Obama left the White House. Not only has Michelle been reconnecting with her natural hair, shedding the perfect, demure persona she wore during Barack's two presidential terms, but she's also making more time for herself. After Barack attended Jimmy Carter's funeral solo, as well as President Donald Trump's second inauguration, the rumor mill began swirling about the possibility that Barack and Michelle could be headed for divorce. However, the outfit Michelle wore for their date night on May 27 might take the air right out of those rumors.
According to Page Six, Michelle and Barack stepped out for their first public date together in six months — and Michelle was dressed to impress. Wearing a slinky ruffled black Zimmermann top and skirt, Michelle looked absolutely stunning. If there's one way for Michelle and Barack to squash the divorce rumors, it's by getting gussied up and going out on the town. Despite how gorgeous Michelle looks, though, it's not the first time she's worn this exact outfit. Michelle debuted this two-piece ensemble at SXSW back in March 2025 — the same occasion that saw Michelle opt for a bold biker look.
Michelle Obama is turning heads with her new appearance
Of course, there are many things we don't know about Michelle Obama, but ever since she and brother Craig Robinson launched their "IMO" podcast, she's been revealing more of herself. Considering how underwhelmed Barack Obama seemed to be about Michelle's new podcast, coupled with the ongoing divorce rumors, it makes some sense why Michelle is ramping up her new sense of style. However, there's one aspect of her newfound wild spirit that's giving some fans pause — Michelle's weight loss transformation is noticeable.
The Zimmermann outfit is a perfect example — it's rare to see Michelle in such skin-hugging attire. While it's clear Michelle wants to stay on trend by wearing things like maxi skirts, this look is considerably more bold. On the original Instagram post marking Michelle's debut of the outfit, several commenters appeared concerned by her dramatic slimming down. In between comments telling her she's "looking great" were some others voicing they felt she was "losing too much weight." Another suggested Michelle could be on a weight loss drug, saying, "Ohhh nooo not her on the O," a casual reference to Ozempic. But just as everyone said the same thing when Michelle rocked a braid, it seems the former first lady is determined to keep doing her own thing with or without comments from the masses, and also most likely without Barack (except for cute date nights, of course).