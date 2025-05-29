Michelle Obama, 61, Exposes Her Jaw-Dropping New Figure Amid Divorce Gossip

Former first lady Michelle Obama is entering a new era. There have been signs, both subtle and over the top, that Michelle has fully embraced her IDGAF era ever since she and husband Barack Obama left the White House. Not only has Michelle been reconnecting with her natural hair, shedding the perfect, demure persona she wore during Barack's two presidential terms, but she's also making more time for herself. After Barack attended Jimmy Carter's funeral solo, as well as President Donald Trump's second inauguration, the rumor mill began swirling about the possibility that Barack and Michelle could be headed for divorce. However, the outfit Michelle wore for their date night on May 27 might take the air right out of those rumors.

According to Page Six, Michelle and Barack stepped out for their first public date together in six months — and Michelle was dressed to impress. Wearing a slinky ruffled black Zimmermann top and skirt, Michelle looked absolutely stunning. If there's one way for Michelle and Barack to squash the divorce rumors, it's by getting gussied up and going out on the town. Despite how gorgeous Michelle looks, though, it's not the first time she's worn this exact outfit. Michelle debuted this two-piece ensemble at SXSW back in March 2025 — the same occasion that saw Michelle opt for a bold biker look.