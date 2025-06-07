Jill Biden's Unbothered Behavior Hints She's Loving Trump & Elon's Divorce

Like the majority of the world right now, Jill Biden has to be loving every single trainwreck moment of the Trump vs. Musk explosive bromance breakup. Well, her nonchalant attitude would hint at it anyway, even if she's not reclining on a La-Z-Boy, throwing back a bucket of popcorn as the fireworks continue.

Advertisement

Once Musk's self-professed deep, deep love for Trump evaporated in a puff of smoke, the battling braggarts' behavior became more childish by the day, hurling insults and throwing insinuations around like beads at the Mardi Gras. In stark contrast, Jill spent a lovely day on June 5 playing with actual children, and there wasn't a vicious barb or ALL CAPS threat in sight. Not to mention, even a glimpse of the shady side of Jill. Instead, she was on her best behavior and the picture of grace as she kept calm and carried on, seemingly unfazed and, some may say, even thriving, amid the ongoing billionaire bust-up drama.

Yesterday, @DrBiden visited RiO Edu Centrum for mothers & children from Ukraine and Polish orphanages The org wrote:

We had great pleasure and honor to spend time with Dr. Jill Biden – woman with a big heart, educator, leader, change maker" Today Dr Biden will speak at... pic.twitter.com/s5uzBJaElw — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) June 6, 2025

Advertisement

"Yesterday, @DrBiden visited RiO Edu Centrum for mothers & children from Ukraine and Polish orphanages," Foreign Affairs Journalist Olga Nesterova captioned a video of Jill touring the facility, hugging the excited kids, and joining in on some fun and festivities. Meanwhile, the ex-DOGE head honcho spent his time reposting a clip of himself insisting he couldn't care less about money and power, which is hard to believe given Musk is the richest man in the world with a fortune (at the time of posting) of $398.3 billion, per Forbes.