Jill Biden's Unbothered Behavior Hints She's Loving Trump & Elon's Divorce
Like the majority of the world right now, Jill Biden has to be loving every single trainwreck moment of the Trump vs. Musk explosive bromance breakup. Well, her nonchalant attitude would hint at it anyway, even if she's not reclining on a La-Z-Boy, throwing back a bucket of popcorn as the fireworks continue.
Once Musk's self-professed deep, deep love for Trump evaporated in a puff of smoke, the battling braggarts' behavior became more childish by the day, hurling insults and throwing insinuations around like beads at the Mardi Gras. In stark contrast, Jill spent a lovely day on June 5 playing with actual children, and there wasn't a vicious barb or ALL CAPS threat in sight. Not to mention, even a glimpse of the shady side of Jill. Instead, she was on her best behavior and the picture of grace as she kept calm and carried on, seemingly unfazed and, some may say, even thriving, amid the ongoing billionaire bust-up drama.
Yesterday, @DrBiden visited RiO Edu Centrum for mothers & children from Ukraine and Polish orphanages
The org wrote:
We had great pleasure and honor to spend time with Dr. Jill Biden – woman with a big heart, educator, leader, change maker"
Today Dr Biden will speak at... pic.twitter.com/s5uzBJaElw
— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) June 6, 2025
"Yesterday, @DrBiden visited RiO Edu Centrum for mothers & children from Ukraine and Polish orphanages," Foreign Affairs Journalist Olga Nesterova captioned a video of Jill touring the facility, hugging the excited kids, and joining in on some fun and festivities. Meanwhile, the ex-DOGE head honcho spent his time reposting a clip of himself insisting he couldn't care less about money and power, which is hard to believe given Musk is the richest man in the world with a fortune (at the time of posting) of $398.3 billion, per Forbes.
Jill Biden and Donald Trump's loathing runs deep
The original clip of Jill Biden's visit to the RiO Edu Centrum in Poland on June 5 was posted by four of the organization's top collaborators. "We had the great pleasure and honor to spend time with Dr. Jill Biden — a woman with a great heart, an educator, a leader, a creator," philanthropist and TV personality Omenaa Mensah wrote in a lengthy caption (translated here from the original Ukrainian). "Thank you for your presence, shared values and trust," she continued.
It's hard to imagine Donald Trump receiving such a warm welcome — let alone making the trip in the first place. Although he's made his support for the newly elected Polish Nationalist President Karol Nawrocki crystal clear, Trump's thoughts on Ukraine are anything but. He seemingly flip-flops daily, insisting on June 5 — during Jill's tour — that he now doesn't want to give peace a chance and believes it's best for Russia and Ukraine to just duke it out amongst themselves.
Still, one thing that Trump has never vacillated on is his deep loathing of the Bidens, so it's little surprise that there's no love lost between him and Jill. Trump's obsession with the Bidens is legendary. He threatened to prosecute the family if he was re-elected, and even after Trump won, he constantly criticizes his predecessor, claims he did a terrible job, blames him for all and everything, and most recently, demanded an investigation into Joe's alleged cognitive decline cover-up be launched.