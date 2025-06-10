Diddy's Dramatic Four Words To Mom Janice In Courtroom Has Our BS Radar Going Off

It's no secret that hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has a close relationship with his mother, Janice Combs. If you need proof of that, look no further than the $1 million check and new car Diddy gave his mom for her 80th birthday a few years ago. But despite their undeniable bond, the dramatic four words Diddy mouthed to Janice on the latest day of his sex trafficking trial have us rolling our eyes.

Because the criminal charges against him are federal ones, Diddy's trial has not and will not be televised. However, according to NBC News — which had reporters in the courtroom on Monday, June 9 — Diddy was seen mouthing the words "I love you, mommy" when he noticed that Janice was in attendance. While we're sure Diddy's bond with his mom is genuine, this strikes us as yet another example of the record producer making a desperate cry for attention, and failing to read the room in the process. Given the serious jail time he's facing if convicted, we wouldn't be shocked if Diddy is just trying to portray himself as an innocent man who still calls his mom "mommy" to everyone else in the courtroom.

At any rate, Janice has notably stood by her son amid the allegations levelled against him. "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," she said in a statement in a now-deleted Instagram post in October 2024 (via CNN).