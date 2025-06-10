Diddy's Dramatic Four Words To Mom Janice In Courtroom Has Our BS Radar Going Off
It's no secret that hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has a close relationship with his mother, Janice Combs. If you need proof of that, look no further than the $1 million check and new car Diddy gave his mom for her 80th birthday a few years ago. But despite their undeniable bond, the dramatic four words Diddy mouthed to Janice on the latest day of his sex trafficking trial have us rolling our eyes.
Because the criminal charges against him are federal ones, Diddy's trial has not and will not be televised. However, according to NBC News — which had reporters in the courtroom on Monday, June 9 — Diddy was seen mouthing the words "I love you, mommy" when he noticed that Janice was in attendance. While we're sure Diddy's bond with his mom is genuine, this strikes us as yet another example of the record producer making a desperate cry for attention, and failing to read the room in the process. Given the serious jail time he's facing if convicted, we wouldn't be shocked if Diddy is just trying to portray himself as an innocent man who still calls his mom "mommy" to everyone else in the courtroom.
At any rate, Janice has notably stood by her son amid the allegations levelled against him. "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," she said in a statement in a now-deleted Instagram post in October 2024 (via CNN).
What are the latest developments in Diddy's federal trial?
Monday, June 9 saw one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers, going by the pseudonym "Jane," take the stand for her final round of direct examination. Per CNN, Jane testified on Friday, June 6 that while she was in a relationship with Diddy, she repeatedly asked to no longer be involved in his so-called "freak-offs" — which she called "hotel nights." Diddy did not honor those requests, she said. Jane further testified that Diddy threatened to stop paying her bills should she back out of the arrangement.
Jane elaborated on her initial testimony on June 9, explaining that this "traumatizing" dynamic left her feeling like a "side chick and sex worker in my own relationship." She also vividly recalled an alleged fight that took place between her and Diddy in June 2024. "It was a very terrible day," she said. CNN reports that a video taken that day was played for the courtroom, and showed Jane with a visible black eye.
Jane later confirmed that she met with Diddy's attorneys as recently as April 2025, even though she wasn't required to. "I just asked myself, Why am I doing this?' And I just felt the decision was just fear-based and not wanting to make someone mad," she testified. Jane wrapped up her final day of direct examination by saying that she was praying for Diddy to find both "healing" and "peace." She will return to the witness stand for cross-examination on Tuesday, June 10.