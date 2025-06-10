Kaitlan Collins Flaunts A Lot Of Leg & Pushes The Boundaries Of Her Good Girl Persona
CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins has impeccable style, but she's not one to show skin all that often — especially not when the veteran journalist is reporting on the news or attending important events. That said, Collins has worn some skin-bearing outfits that surprised pundits on more than one occasion, and she did so again while attending the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 8, 2025. The CNN stalwart's friend Izzi Lynn took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of Collins rocking a short white dress and showing off her impressively long legs. The reporter actually appeared to be wearing shorts underneath for more coverage, suggesting the dress might well have been a very long shirt paired with very skimpy shorts, but either way, Collins pulled off the look flawlessly with some chic black flats and a striped cardigan.
The CNN anchor reposted the snap to her own Instagram Stories. Lynn, in contrast, wore a long skirt paired with a tank top. Usually, Collins would be the one showing as little leg as possible. When she attended the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner, for instance, she went with a strapless black dress, but it wasn't your typical LBD since it covered most of her legs. Given that she often covers up, it's no wonder fans get excited when Collins shows a little bit more skin.
Kaitlan Collins' style often reflects her good girl persona
Kaitlan Collins might have a growing list of enemies, but she's managed to mostly maintain her good girl persona thus far, and her style is typically a reflection of this. In fact, there's an entire Instagram page dedicated to the chief White House correspondent's chic fashion sense. She often favors pantsuits, and Collins has worn them in an array of colors, often choosing brighter shades. The CNN anchor even made headlines when she donned a neon pink pantsuit in 2024, with The Washington Post's headline gushing: "The news, now in neon color."
Long, classy dresses are another staple of Collins' closet. She once stepped out in a bright green maxi dress and has even been spotted wearing jeans too — but they're usually paired with a blazer to keep that sense of formality that the veteran reporter exudes. Her usual formal attire hints at her professionalism while Collins' choice of bright colors is a nod to her bold personality, which is on full display when she's asking the hard questions. President Donald Trump infamously called an unflinching Collins a "nasty person" during CNN's 2023 Town Hall simply because he didn't like her line of questioning.
And, since the divisive politician's second term commenced, it's been crystal clear that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt can't stand Collins, mostly because she has a tendency to ask questions that Leavitt can't answer. Collins' style and her conduct during interviews both hint at her serious work ethic. She told N Magazine in 2024 that she tries to be an unbiased reporter who asks the uncomfortable questions. "I'm not political," Collins clarified. "I think if I'm ever challenging someone, it's because of the basis of truth and if what they're saying strays from that [...] As reporters, our job is to not be political and partisan." No doubt Collins will continue to ask the hard questions — in style.