Kaitlan Collins Flaunts A Lot Of Leg & Pushes The Boundaries Of Her Good Girl Persona

Kaitlan Collins might have a growing list of enemies, but she's managed to mostly maintain her good girl persona thus far, and her style is typically a reflection of this. In fact, there's an entire Instagram page dedicated to the chief White House correspondent's chic fashion sense. She often favors pantsuits, and Collins has worn them in an array of colors, often choosing brighter shades. The CNN anchor even made headlines when she donned a neon pink pantsuit in 2024, with The Washington Post's headline gushing: "The news, now in neon color."

Advertisement

Long, classy dresses are another staple of Collins' closet. She once stepped out in a bright green maxi dress and has even been spotted wearing jeans too — but they're usually paired with a blazer to keep that sense of formality that the veteran reporter exudes. Her usual formal attire hints at her professionalism while Collins' choice of bright colors is a nod to her bold personality, which is on full display when she's asking the hard questions. President Donald Trump infamously called an unflinching Collins a "nasty person" during CNN's 2023 Town Hall simply because he didn't like her line of questioning.

And, since the divisive politician's second term commenced, it's been crystal clear that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt can't stand Collins, mostly because she has a tendency to ask questions that Leavitt can't answer. Collins' style and her conduct during interviews both hint at her serious work ethic. She told N Magazine in 2024 that she tries to be an unbiased reporter who asks the uncomfortable questions. "I'm not political," Collins clarified. "I think if I'm ever challenging someone, it's because of the basis of truth and if what they're saying strays from that [...] As reporters, our job is to not be political and partisan." No doubt Collins will continue to ask the hard questions — in style.

Advertisement