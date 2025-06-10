Lauren Boebert Makes Cheeky Statement In Skintight Jeans & Plunging Top

Remember that time when Lauren Boebert showed off her ripped body to millions? The U.S. representative may be multiple inches shorter than her political idol, President Donald Trump, but Boebert packs way more muscle in a short-sleeved T-shirt when she flexes her biceps. And that's not the only thing she shows off despite being fully dressed either. The controversial congresswoman doesn't usually display a ton of skin (aside from Boebert flaunting a little too much leg at work), but she isn't shy about letting the world know what she's got going on under the material, thanks to clothing choices that never bag or sag.

Advertisement

The mom of four has a definitive style, and it's best described as tight. On June 8, 2025, she once again proved she may just keep a shoe horn (or crowbar) in her closet to help her get dressed in the morning. At a gathering in Denver, Colorado, she gave every audience member a really good idea of her shape, from her bust size to her butt size. And thanks to social media and Boebert's desire to share all kinds of things, every Instagram member knows it, too.