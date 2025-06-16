Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's Sultry Low-Cut Top Was A Middle Finger To Ex Justin

As Justin Trudeau's downfall from fame keeps getting more and more embarrassing, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is out here living her best life — and making sure her ex-husband knows it. The pair announced their divorce in August 2023 after being married for more than 18 years and welcoming three children. "It hurts deeply, because in a way we have these two words in our language. Marriage is 'success,' separation and divorce is 'failure,'" Sophie told Katie Couric on her "Next Question with Katie Couric" podcast. "But life happens in between, and we dramatize our relationships. Because we are insecure, we are afraid to be abandoned, [and] we are afraid to be alone as human beings."

Sophie — who shares a hush-hush age gap with Justin — certainly didn't seem insecure stepping back into the spotlight post-divorce. In 2024, more than a year after announcing their split, the former television host made a solo appearance at Billboard Canada's Women for Music event held in Toronto. In lieu of her signature polished outfits, Sophie wowed in a sultry, low-cut top that seemed to send a message to her ex, despite maintaining their split was amicable. She wore a blue satin dress with a corset-style neckline and a cropped leather jacket. Her hair was parted off-center and she carried a small velvet clutch.

Speaking with iHeart Radio Canada, the author of "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other" shared how she keeps her feet on the ground at all times. "I think I bow to life seriously, but I don't take myself too seriously," Sophie gushed. "I'm a loving person ... [and] I want to build authentic bonds and relationships." Since their split, Sophie has been living life on her own terms.

