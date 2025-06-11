Elon Musk Accidentally Confirms He's Feeling The Post-Trump Breakup Blues
On the heels of Elon Musk's explosive breakup with Donald Trump, it appears the tech billionaire is feeling some remorse. Musk was in full-on crashout breakup mode on June 5 when he went scorched earth on his former BFF in a series of tweets — following their disagreement over Trump's megabill. In one post on X, the Tesla CEO claimed that the president needed him to win the election. That was just a warm-up for Musk. "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public," Musk wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
Less than a week later, Musk exhibited a bit of post-Trump breakup blues as he walked back some of his outbursts. "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," he tweeted in the early hours of June 11. Naturally, the partial mea culpa attracted a slew of trolls. Many could not believe that Musk pulled a 180 after claiming there was evidence of Trump visiting Epstein Island. One X user tried to use the platform's AI against Musk. "@grok create an image on Elon begging Trump," they wrote in response to the pseudo-apology tweet.
Former Florida congressmember Matt Gaetz was also among those who weighed-in on the remorseful tweet, saying that he understood how the Trump and Musk breakup became so messy. "I've never had a breakup where I didn't say at least one thing I later came to regret. It's human nature," Gaetz wrote while quote-tweeting Musk. Gaetz's post seemed to be an olive branch of sorts to welcome Musk back into the right-wing fold. Even Trump himself responded to the post from his former "First Buddy."
Donald Trump is open to a reconciliation
In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump showed he was unbothered by Elon Musk's previous incendiary remarks, as the president took the high road when he heard that the tech billionaire had expressed regret online. "I thought it was very nice that he did that," Trump told the New York Post on June 11 after catching wind of Musk's apologetic tweet.
Only hours after Musk's tweet was posted, a pre-recorded interview with POTUS was uploaded to YouTube during which he discussed the possibility of reconciling with his one-time BFF. The sit-down was the first episode of the "Pod Force One" podcast with Miranda Devine, and the topic of Trump's infamous split from Musk came up. Trump was magnanimous when discussing Musk's online meltdown the previous week, even when Devine took a pass at the tiff by asking him if drugs possibly played a role. "I don't know what his problem is, really. I haven't thought too much about him in the last little while," Trump said. He added, "Look, I have no hard feelings. ... I don't blame him for anything. I was a little disappointed." Devine also asked the president point-blank about the possibility of reconciling with Musk in the wake of the inflammatory claims. "I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country," Trump responded before getting into talking points about his administration's accomplishments.
That was a far softer stance than Trump had taken days earlier when he was asked about his relationship with Musk. On June 7, Trump was asked by NBC News if his bromance with Musk was beyond repair. "I would assume so, yeah," he told the outlet. Trump also mentioned "serious consequences" if Musk decided to financially support the democrats.