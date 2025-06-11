Elon Musk Accidentally Confirms He's Feeling The Post-Trump Breakup Blues

On the heels of Elon Musk's explosive breakup with Donald Trump, it appears the tech billionaire is feeling some remorse. Musk was in full-on crashout breakup mode on June 5 when he went scorched earth on his former BFF in a series of tweets — following their disagreement over Trump's megabill. In one post on X, the Tesla CEO claimed that the president needed him to win the election. That was just a warm-up for Musk. "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public," Musk wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Less than a week later, Musk exhibited a bit of post-Trump breakup blues as he walked back some of his outbursts. "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," he tweeted in the early hours of June 11. Naturally, the partial mea culpa attracted a slew of trolls. Many could not believe that Musk pulled a 180 after claiming there was evidence of Trump visiting Epstein Island. One X user tried to use the platform's AI against Musk. "@grok create an image on Elon begging Trump," they wrote in response to the pseudo-apology tweet.

Former Florida congressmember Matt Gaetz was also among those who weighed-in on the remorseful tweet, saying that he understood how the Trump and Musk breakup became so messy. "I've never had a breakup where I didn't say at least one thing I later came to regret. It's human nature," Gaetz wrote while quote-tweeting Musk. Gaetz's post seemed to be an olive branch of sorts to welcome Musk back into the right-wing fold. Even Trump himself responded to the post from his former "First Buddy."

