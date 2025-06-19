The Busty Lauren Boebert Outfit Even She Wouldn't Wear Today
Lauren Boebert has been known to wear short dresses that flaunt her legs and figure, but she rarely sports a busty look. While visiting the Vallecito Dam in August 2023, Boebert wore one of her most inappropriate outfits. At a glance, the casual ensemble seemed low-key, but it was actually quite spicy: tight-fitting blue jeans complemented by a revealing black tank top that put her assets on display. In addition to having a plunging neckline, Boebert's top clung to her body. The Colorado politician tucked the front of the tank into her pants, which helped to further accentuate her curves. She accessorized with a brown trucker hat, a chunky belt, and her trademark glasses.
Boebert uploaded a five-photo Instagram carousel of her visit to the dam, and the first slide offered a clear shot of her in the low-cut top. The last pic was a side shot of the congressmember, and that showed how skintight her blue jeans were. Naturally, Boebert completed the look with a pair of black high heels, which were a peculiar choice considering the location. The divisive politician looked so buxom in the outfit that multiple followers wondered if she had gone under the knife. "Nice flotation devices. How much did [t]hey cost?" one user inquired. "Hey Lauren, did WE COLORADO TAXPAYERS pay for your boob job???" asked another.
Black tank tops and blue jeans seemed to be Boebert's uniform while making public appearances that month. A few weeks earlier, she wore a similar look while attending the Vets for Vets of Archuleta County event. That time around, Boebert elected for ripped jeans and a black tank that was not nearly as revealing. Later, Boebert would flaunt her figure in other tight tops.
Lauren Boebert loves putting her curves on display
In February 2024, Lauren Boebert wore a body-hugging outfit while attending the Tanner Gun Show in Castle Rock. Following the event, the congressmember uploaded four photos to X, where she was shown shaking hands with and greeting attendees. For the occasion, Boebert rocked a tight black T-shirt with a matching black zip-up hooded sweater over a top that fit snugly on her diminutive body. Even though a sweater usually means someone is concealing their figure, Boebert's top helped to embellish her curves, as it was zipped up to her midsection to further accentuate her assets.
Boebert attempted to blend in at the gun show with the sweater, blue jeans, and a brown cowboy hat, but her flowing hair extensions and curves made her stand out. She finished the look with a pair of multi-colored cowboy boots. People on X saw through the politician's attempt at cosplaying and called her out. "Don't you have a team to tell you that you look foolish pretending to be a cowgirl?" one user tweeted. Others noticed how form-fitting Boebert's ensemble was. "You know she had to lay on her bed to wiggle her way into those jeans," someone commented. That wasn't her last time wearing something that was inappropriately clingy.
In May 2025, Boebert sported a sloppy outfit that didn't help her trashy reputation. After meeting with members of Colorado's agriculture community, she posted an Instagram photo of the gathering. Boebert wore a white blouse with the top buttons undone, and while the material of the shirt hugged her chest, it was in dire need of ironing. Trolls popped up in the comments and said the snap reminded them of adult-oriented NSFW content.