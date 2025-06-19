The Busty Lauren Boebert Outfit Even She Wouldn't Wear Today

Lauren Boebert has been known to wear short dresses that flaunt her legs and figure, but she rarely sports a busty look. While visiting the Vallecito Dam in August 2023, Boebert wore one of her most inappropriate outfits. At a glance, the casual ensemble seemed low-key, but it was actually quite spicy: tight-fitting blue jeans complemented by a revealing black tank top that put her assets on display. In addition to having a plunging neckline, Boebert's top clung to her body. The Colorado politician tucked the front of the tank into her pants, which helped to further accentuate her curves. She accessorized with a brown trucker hat, a chunky belt, and her trademark glasses.

Boebert uploaded a five-photo Instagram carousel of her visit to the dam, and the first slide offered a clear shot of her in the low-cut top. The last pic was a side shot of the congressmember, and that showed how skintight her blue jeans were. Naturally, Boebert completed the look with a pair of black high heels, which were a peculiar choice considering the location. The divisive politician looked so buxom in the outfit that multiple followers wondered if she had gone under the knife. "Nice flotation devices. How much did [t]hey cost?" one user inquired. "Hey Lauren, did WE COLORADO TAXPAYERS pay for your boob job???" asked another.

Black tank tops and blue jeans seemed to be Boebert's uniform while making public appearances that month. A few weeks earlier, she wore a similar look while attending the Vets for Vets of Archuleta County event. That time around, Boebert elected for ripped jeans and a black tank that was not nearly as revealing. Later, Boebert would flaunt her figure in other tight tops.

